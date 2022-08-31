Downtown Women's Center Finally Celebrates In-Person Again—September 13th in Amarillo

Alicia Raffkind, Board President of the Downtown Women’s Center, stopped by High Plains Morning this week to remind us about the upcoming DWC Fall Luncheon fundraiser on Tuesday, September 13th—the first one since May 2019. The event will be held at the Amarillo Civic Center in the Heritage room, and the program starts at 11:30am. Click the link at the top of this page to hear our full interview.

The theme for this year’s event, “Untold Stories—Standing Strong,” aims to showcase the success, perseverance, and stories of the many women who have come through the program over the past few years. At DWC, these resilient clients find the love, support, and resources to help them overcome issues such as homelessness, addiction, domestic violence, and poverty. According to the organization’s website, “We believe these stories are testimonies of hope and encouragement for our guests at the luncheon and for the community.” Proceeds from this luncheon fuel the work that DWC does fortheir clients, including multiple residential shelters, access to treatment, a youth program, and more.

If you’d like to attend, please visit their website for tickets and information. If you’d like to sponsor a table, reach out to Debra Velarde at debra@dwcenter.org.