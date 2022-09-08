Baggin' Some Books: Amarillo Public Library's Brown Bag Book Sale Returns This Weekend

Starting this Friday night, September 9th, the Amarillo Public Library's "Brown Bag Book Sale" returns for an in-person, live sale of used books from the Amarillo Public Library. It'll continue Saturday and Sunday, and the sale raises money for a variety of library programs, lectures, and other events that are NOT covered by taxpayer dollars.

Shoppers can fill grocery bags with books, movies, and music for just $7.50 per bag, or three bags for $20. Plus, bring your own bag and get a discount (and fit more books in there!)

This first night of the sale is open only to MEMBERS of the "Friends of the Amarillo Public Library"—but rest assured, you can join at the door! Memberships are $10 for an individual or $25 for a family, so come a little early to get in the club. This makes you eligible for the Friday night preview sale, SO YOU'LL HAVE FIRST PICK! You can also become a member at any APL location.

The sale is open to the public during library hours on Saturday (9a-6p) and Sunday (2-6p, which is "Discount Bag Day").