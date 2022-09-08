Filmin' in the Shortgrass: RW Hampton Plays the Fort Wallace Museum This Weekend, While His Films Debut in Wichita & Oakley, KS

Thanks so much to Amarillo's own RW Hampton for swinging through the HPPR studio on his way up to Wallace, KS. He's got a gig this weekend at the Fort Wallace Museum for their annual History Exposition & Outdoor Education Days event.

This event takes place this Friday, Sept. 9th from 8a to 3 p.m. MT and on Saturday, Sept. 10th from 9a to 3p MT. The theme is "Communication Along the Smoky Hill Trail," and it includes a slew of cool exhibits and demonstrations, such as: Cheyenne Ledger Art; Printing Press; Bugle Calls; Telegraph, Telephone, & Ham Radio; Bagpipes; Sutlery; Wood Stove Baking; Cheyenne Language; Military Communication; and Oxen. There's no fee for admission to the daytime festivities, so bring the whole family.

The event ends with RW Hampton's live performance, featuring music and stories by the filmmaker, actor, playwright, and singer-songwriter. There's a chuckwagon dinner at 6p MT, followed by the concert at 7p MT. Pricing for the meal is $20, and the concert is also $20 -- but if you would like to enjoy both, it's only $30. For tickets and info regarding the daily free event or the paid dinner and concert, call the museum at 785-891-3564, or email them at ftwallacemuseum@gmail.com.

Plus, check out the latest on his new film, The Contested Plains, which will debut on Friday, Sept. 9th in Wichita, KS at the Orpheum Theatre; it's also playing on Sunday, Sept. 11th at the Palace in Oakley, KS. Find out more on his Facebook!