"Words Save Lives" Events Across Kansas Address Suicide Prevention: An Interview with Ronda Miller

Today on High Plains Morning, we talked to Ronda Miller, an advocate for literature, community, Kansas authors, and also suicide prevents. She joined us to share details about Words Save Lives, a nonprofit that’s hosting a series of events this month. Click the link at the top of this page to hear our full interview.

It all started with Marcia Epstein, a licensed social worker, that started Words Save Lives on September 10th, World Suicide Prevention Day, in Lawrence, KS. She always hosts the Lawrence event on September 10th, but there was interest in making to a statewide affair. Thankfully, Huascar Medina, the current Poet Laureate of Kansas who has been an active participant in the nonprofit, received a grant from The Academy of American Poets to take the event statewide. Ronda volunteered to host the upcoming events in Wichita (9/16) and in Colby (9/17).

Please contact Ronda if you’d like to read, perform, or speak at any of the events. She’s especially looking for people to share at the Wichita event on Friday, 9/16. You can contact her via email at poetrondamiller@gmail.com.

IMPORTANT : If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, HELP IS AVAILABLE, 24 hours a day. To speak with someone, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Just call 988, or text 988, for an operator. They offer help in English and Spanish.

Here’s a listing of the upcoming "Words Save Lives" Events in KS: September 2022

Tuesday, September 13

Emporia, 6-9pm

Clint Bowyer Building

Lyon County Fairgrounds

Industrial Rd.

...

Friday, September 16

Wichita, 2:30-4:30pm

Advanced Learning Library

711 West 2nd St. N.

...

Saturday, September 17

Colby, 3:30-5:30pm

City Limits Convention Center

2227 South Range Ave.

...

Saturday, September 17

Leavenworth, 6-8pm

J.W. Crancer's

530 Delaware St.

...

Sunday, September 18

Dodge City, 3-5pm

Dodge City Community College

2501 North 14 Avenue

...

Monday, September 26

Arkansas City, 7-9pm

Brown Center Theatre

125 S 2nd St.

...

Wednesday, September 28

Overland Park, 6:30-9:30pm

InterUrban ArtHouse

8001 Newton St

------------

Words Save Lives: Core Beliefs and Values:

*Communication is the first step.

*Communication through art saves lives.

*“Suicide prevention” is not the ultimate goal. Living a life one is GLAD to live is the opposite of dying by suicide.

*Increasing our connections, our sense of belonging, and our sense of being valued makes life worth living.

*Social justice makes life worth living for all.

*Each person is the expert in their own experience.

*We value people of all identities and experiences.

*We hold special love and respect for those who are marginalized.

*Many of us have multiple experiences with suicide: living with suicide grief; living with suicide thoughts, attempts and/or self-harm; supporting loved one(s) who struggle with suicide; paid or volunteer work with people who struggle with suicide.

*No being is summed up by one of their identities or experiences.

*Communication through art saves lives!