City || Canvas: HOODOO Mural Festival Returns to Amarillo on October 1st

From live, large-scale painting demonstrations by world-class artists to a headphone-forward "silent disco" lining the streets of downtown Amarillo, there's a lot to love about HOODOO Mural Festival. This year's event looks exceptional, and we were excited to hear more about the lineup — of muralists AND musical acts. Thanks to Malcolm and Andrew for stopping by the studio and sharing more about the festival. For tickets and information, visit their website — and scroll down for all the details of what's in store for 2022.

One of Amarillo's top muralists, Malcolm Byers, joined his buddy Andrew Hall, HOODOO Mural Festival founder/organizer, on HPPR.

ABOUT HOODOO MURAL FESTIVAL: Founded in 2019 by 501(c3) nonprofit organization Hoodoo Art Foundation, Hoodoo Mural Festival is a one-day, all-ages music and art festival held annually each fall in downtown Amarillo, Texas. The outdoor festival celebrates the completion of an urban beautification project each fall created in partnership between local business-owners and mural artists from across the country, while hosting music performances from a curated lineup of talented acts from Amarillo and beyond. Learn more at www.HoodooMural.com.

MORE ABOUT THIS YEAR'S FESTIVAL (from HOODOO): Local organizers behind Hoodoo Mural Festival are excited to unveil today more details surrounding the onsite fan experience as the outdoor music and art festival returns for the third year to downtown Amarillo on Saturday, October 1. Over 30 local businesses, musicians, and artisans from the greater Amarillo area are slated to participate in this year’s event with tickets on sale now at www.HoodooMural.com.

In addition to incredible music performances from acts like Neil Frances, Flamingosis, Kaelin Ellis, and Little Jet, this year’s music lineup will now soon feature one of the hottest bands in Amarillo, Vamping. The local electro-pop outfit was just added to the lineup ahead of the release of the band’s highly-anticipated double EP later this fall. Over 10 DJs from across Amarillo will also soon perform as part of the popular Silent Disco stage that debuted last fall. The DJ lineup includes: DJ Roro, DJ Gemini, Dubble A, Giantfeet, Phlegm238, Pink Rhinos, Rupert The Duke, Sabii, & Sleepyboi.

Eight aspiring muralists have also been selected to participate in the festival this fall, offering unprecedented access to paint a sky-high mural on an iconic outdoor space in downtown Amarillo. Joining the likes of nationally acclaimed muralists like Tristan Eaton, Ricardo Gonzalez (aka It’s A Living), Rabi, Malcolm Byers and more, these local artists will soon paint a permanent outdoor mural on the former Edward S. Burgess Lumber Company Building located at 418 S. Tyler Street. Additional artists being featured include: Amarillo High School Art Club, Anna-Kay Reeves, Brittany Busch, Garvalii, Murphy, Nira Torress, & Tommy Lee.

Beyond the music and the murals, Hoodoo will also host a new vendor village featuring a wide assortment of Amarillo’s best artisans, makers, and designers. The new Hoodoo Market will include a micro vintage merch market from Caliche, handmade leather goods from JC Acre, and a tintype photo booth from Perry's Tins, not to mention henna hand art, flower crowns, welded forever bracelets, and so much more.

Several other organizations will be set up with onsite booths including nonpartisan, grassroots organization League of Women Voters, whose reps be onsite registering attendees 18 or older to vote; as well as Visit Amarillo, which will also be co-presenting several pre-fest events to be announced soon.

To help quell any onsite hunger, festival organizers have also once again partnered with the Brick & Elm Magazine team to offer a diverse selection of some of Amarillo's most popular culinary destinations and food trucks. This year’s food lineup includes Mi Gente, Sushi Bomb, Mitch's Texas Style BBQ, Yolo's, Cheesecake HSTL, and SodaJerks.

While inside the festival grounds, festival-going families will also be treated to a special play area where children can test their artistic skills and practice becoming modern-day muralists. Created in partnership with Amarillo’s very own Little Bee’s Playhouse, a locally owned and operated open-area party and play venue for young children, the aptly named Little Bee’s Playground space at Hoodoo will also offer each child a free copy of the 2022 Hoodoo Coloring Book that was created by the festival organizers at the Hoodoo Mural Foundation while featuring designs from both current and past Hoodoo artists.

“Our team couldn’t be more grateful for the strong outpour of support we’ve seen this year from local businesses wanting to get involved in the festival. Working alongside a number of local organizations, we have been able to compile some of the top shops, eateries, and popular destinations across Amarillo - all of whom will be on full display at the festival this October,” said Hoodoo Mural Festival Founder & Executive Director, Andrew Hall. “With a smorgasbord of activities and attractions to explore while at Hoodoo, we hope to not only help showcase the incredible talent of our hometown to out-of-town visitors, but also instill a sense of pride within local residents as we watch Amarillo flourish into a modern-day metropolis.”

Founded by Amarillo native and longtime resident Andrew Hall, this all-ages afternoon festival is meant to bring local residents and travelers together to commemorate the completion of a massive city-wide urban beautification project between local business owners and creative mural artists. This fall, Hoodoo muralists will soon be painting six large-scale outdoor walls across downtown Amarillo with the final masterpieces set to make their debut to the public at the upcoming October 1 event.

GA and VIP festival tickets are available for sale online at www.HoodooMural.com, starting at just $30. Interested fans should purchase their tickets today as prices will continue to increase as the festival date approaches.

The festival would once again like to thank those responsible for helping bring this year’s event to life including corporate donors like Amarillo National Bank, BOC Bank, and ASCO Equipment; in addition to community foundations such as Amarillo Area Foundation, Mays Foundation, and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.HoodooMural.com. Follow along on social media including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @hoodoomural.

VENDOR VILLAGE LINEUP:

Avant Garden

Caliche

D Coolest Henna

From 6th Collective

Hollow Dot Designs

JC Acre

League of Women Voters

Little Bee’s Playhouse

M Street Studio

Mosaic Beauty and Boutique

Paradise Vintage

Perry's Tins

Sad Monkey Mercantile

T n R Tie Dye

Visit Amarillo

FOOD TRUCK LINEUP:

Cheesecake HSTL

Mi Gente

Mitch's Texas Style BBQ

SodaJerks

Sushi Bomb

Yolo's