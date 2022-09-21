© 2021
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

Catching up with Huascar Medina, Poet Laureate of Kansas

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published September 20, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT
Huascar Medina
Nick Krug/Nick Krug
/
Kansas poet laureate, Huascar Medina.

What a treat it was to finally have a chat with Huascar Medina, the current Poet Laureate of Kansas. He visited Seward County Community College this week, and we talked about his visits across the state, his new book of poetry, his numerous media projects, and his statewide literary advocacy efforts.

After learning that Huascar Medina, the first Latino and non-academic Poet Laureate of Kansas, would be visiting Seward County Community College in Liberal, KS for a reading and discussion, I asked him to join me on High Plains Morning for a talk about the event. We ended up discussing everything from Words Save Lives, moving to Lawrence from Topeka, and having way too many books too read. Click to hear our full interview, and check out his latest poetry collection, Un Mango Grows in Kansas.

MORE ABOUT HIS VISIT TO SEWARD COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE: As part of the Saints Scribes speaker series and National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Seward County Community College Library will host the current Poet Laureate of Kansas Huascar Medina on Wednesday, September 21 at noon. The presentation will take place at the SCCC Library.

Medina will read poems from his third book “Un Mango Grows in Kansas” as well as discuss the inspirations and influences on his written works.

The presentation is free and open to the public. Pizza and refreshments will be served.

