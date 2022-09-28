© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

Where to "Meat" People: 26th Annual Amarillo Chamber BBQ Cook-Off Returns on Oct. 6th

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published September 28, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT
COC-BBQ-AMA2.jpg

If you'd like to taste some of the best BBQ on the High Plains, you'll have a chance next week. In addition to the excellent food, you can also dance to live music, mingle with local biz leaders, and "meat" people!

Today on High Plains Morning, we welcomed Penni Bentley into the HPPR studio. She’s the VP of Communications & Marketing at the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, and she stopped by to remind our listeners that the 26th Annual Amarillo Chamber Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off will be held this year on Thursday, October 6th at the Tri-State Fairgrounds (10th & Marrs, Amarillo) from 5 to 8p CT. There will be live music from Insufficient Funds, as well as some of the best BBQ you can imagine.

To hear our full interview, click the link at the top of the page. For tickets, click here. For more information, visit the Chamber’s website.

HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
