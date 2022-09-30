American Tapestry: Free Concert from Hays Symphony Orchestra This Saturday Night
Thanks to Dr. Brian Buckstead of Fort Hays State University for sharing some time with HPPR about the upcoming show this weekend, "American Tapestry." This is the first Masterworks concert he's presenting, and the repertoire sounds extraordinary. Be sure to RSVP TODAY for tomorrow's show.
It's always a pleasure to hear about the vibrant classical music scene on the High Plains, and Hays Symphony Orchestra always has shows that delight and inspire audiences, young and old. Mark your calendars for the Masterworks I Concert, "American Tapestry," happening this weekend, Oct. 1st, at the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center at Fort Hays State University. I caught up with Dr. Brian Buckstead, Director of Orchestras/Asst. Professor of Violin & Viola at FHSU. Hear our full interview on the link at the top of this page.
MORE ABOUT THE EVENT (from the FHSU website): Rich textures and dynamic rhythms mingle across compositions by Diamond, Barber, and other contemporary American composers. Featuring soprano soloist Ivalah Allen.
American Tapestry: Masterworks I Concert ~ Oct 01, 7:30 PM
Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center
Sheridan Hall, Hays, KS 67601, USA
REPERTOIRE:
David Diamond – Rounds for String Orchestra
Samuel Barber – Knoxville: Summer of 1915, Op. 24
Wallingford Riegger – Dance Rhythms, Op. 58
Morton Gould – Symphonette No. 2