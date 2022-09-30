© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

American Tapestry: Free Concert from Hays Symphony Orchestra This Saturday Night

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published September 30, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT
hso.jpg

Thanks to Dr. Brian Buckstead of Fort Hays State University for sharing some time with HPPR about the upcoming show this weekend, "American Tapestry." This is the first Masterworks concert he's presenting, and the repertoire sounds extraordinary. Be sure to RSVP TODAY for tomorrow's show.

It's always a pleasure to hear about the vibrant classical music scene on the High Plains, and Hays Symphony Orchestra always has shows that delight and inspire audiences, young and old. Mark your calendars for the Masterworks I Concert, "American Tapestry," happening this weekend, Oct. 1st, at the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center at Fort Hays State University. I caught up with Dr. Brian Buckstead, Director of Orchestras/Asst. Professor of Violin & Viola at FHSU. Hear our full interview on the link at the top of this page.

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT (from the FHSU website): Rich textures and dynamic rhythms mingle across compositions by Diamond, Barber, and other contemporary American composers. Featuring soprano soloist Ivalah Allen.

American Tapestry: Masterworks I Concert ~ Oct 01, 7:30 PM
Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center
Sheridan Hall, Hays, KS 67601, USA

REPERTOIRE:
David Diamond – Rounds for String Orchestra
Samuel Barber – Knoxville: Summer of 1915, Op. 24
Wallingford Riegger – Dance Rhythms, Op. 58
Morton Gould – Symphonette No. 2

HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo