HPPR Arts, Culture & History

Brown Dirt with Sterling Elza & Caleb Grant: Live In-Studio Performance on "High Plains Morning"

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published October 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT
Photo courtesy of Caleb Grant
Caleb Grant & Sterling Elza, playin' some "brown dirt" for the people

Red Dirt county fans, there's a great show at Hoots Pub tonight in Amarillo. Don't miss Amarillo's own Sterling Elza with Caleb Grant. Doors open at 6:30p CT, with the show starting at 9:00p CT. And they even stopped by HPPR Studios on Route 66 this morning to play a few songs for you on High Plains Morning!

We had a VERY Friday morning on the air today, didn't we? HPPR loves welcoming young talent into the studio, so we were thrilled to get an in-studio serenade from Amarillo-native Sterling Elza & his buddy Caleb Grant of Corsicana, TX. Sterling recently moved to New Braunfels, TX to kick up his music career in a town with a lot of creative energy. These two are playing LIVE tonight at Hoots Pub (2424 Hobbs Rd., Amarillo), so get your tickets now.

To hear the full interview and Sterling Elza's four original songs (on which Caleb accompanies him), click the link at the top of this page. High five to these guys, and we wish them safe travels as they head across the state!

THE GANG'S ALL HERE! For this trip, Sterling & Caleb brought their buddies Cooper ("Merch Guy") & Chris (drummer).

HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
