Brown Dirt with Sterling Elza & Caleb Grant: Live In-Studio Performance on "High Plains Morning"

We had a VERY Friday morning on the air today, didn't we? HPPR loves welcoming young talent into the studio, so we were thrilled to get an in-studio serenade from Amarillo-native Sterling Elza & his buddy Caleb Grant of Corsicana, TX. Sterling recently moved to New Braunfels, TX to kick up his music career in a town with a lot of creative energy. These two are playing LIVE tonight at Hoots Pub (2424 Hobbs Rd., Amarillo), so get your tickets now.

To hear the full interview and Sterling Elza's four original songs (on which Caleb accompanies him), click the link at the top of this page. High five to these guys, and we wish them safe travels as they head across the state!