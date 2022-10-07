Figaro EVERYWHERE!: Amarillo Opera presents "The Barber of Seville" This Weekend

So they say The Barber of Seville remains one of the funniest, most high-energy operas out there — and this Saturday night, October 8th, you can see it live in Amarillo at 7:30pm. Stop by the Amarillo Opera's astounding performance of this comic opera classic, live at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets and information, click here. To hear the full interview, click the link at the top of this page.

MORE ABOUT THIS OPERA (from their press release): Amarillo Opera will present the Rossini’s timeless classic, The Barber of Seville, on October 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM in the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. This production is conducted by Michael Ching and directed by Fenlon Lamb and Ian Silverman. The entire production is designed by Papermoon Opera Productions which is headed up by Fenlon Lamb and her team. Like Amarillo Opera’s previous production of Hänsel und Gretel, this production is constructed out of paper.

Headlining this star-studded production is GRAMMY Award winning baritone, Andrew Craig Brown, which Amarillo audiences will recognize from his role in Amarillo Opera’s 2021 production of Hänsel und Gretel. Andrew will be singing the role of Figaro who is the Barber of Seville. Alongside Andrew are husband and wife team, Carlos Santelli and Ashley Dixon. Carlos and Ashley are both Metropolitan Opera Council winners for the 2018 year and will be singing the roles of Count Almaviva and Rosina, respectively. Also starring in this production is this production is Timothy Mix as Dr. Bartolo, Federico de Michelis as Don Basilio, Fenlon Lamb as Berta, and Chancelor Barbaree as Fiorello.

SYNOPSIS: Figaro here, Figaro there, Figaro EVERYWHERE! Enjoy Figaro’s mischievous escapades as he assists Count Almaviva in prising the beautiful Rosina away form her lecherous guardian, Bartolo. Featuring the easily recognizable tunes made famous in Looney Tunes, this raucous comedy is sure to entertain and delight!

Tickets to the show start at $25 and can be purchased by visiting Amarillo Opera’s website at www.amarilloopera.org or by calling them at (806) 372-7464. They will be having a “Buy One Get One Free” sale starting on midnight this Friday, October 7, and it will run until the start of show (7:30) on Saturday, October 8.