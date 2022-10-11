Jazzin' Up Amarillo: The 10th Annual Jazztober Series Continues Tonight with Ruth Ellen Lynch

Thanks to Beth Duke for stopping by HPPR Studios in Amarillo last week to remind us about the 10th season of Jazztober. These Tuesday night outdoor live music events bring together a crowd of music lovers, resting on camp chairs, blankets, and enjoying picnic dinners, snacks and drinks. And tonight, you won't want to miss HPPR's own Ruth Ellen Lynch singing with her band, Jazz Plus. The show starts at 6pm CT at the Historic Bivins Home (1000 S. Polk St., at 10th St., Amarillo). So bring your chairs, blankets, food, dogs, kids and friends -- and maybe a sweater to keep warm in the glow of the cool jazz. To hear our full interview with Beth, click the link at the top of this page. For more info about the event, call Center City at (806) 372-6744.