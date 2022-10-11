© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

Jazzin' Up Amarillo: The 10th Annual Jazztober Series Continues Tonight with Ruth Ellen Lynch

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published October 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT
Tuesdays in October have been JAZZ NIGHT in Amarillo for more than 10 years, thanks to Center City of Amarillo's Jazztober live-music concert series. It's still going, so mark your calendars for an outdoor show under the fading sun.

Thanks to Beth Duke for stopping by HPPR Studios in Amarillo last week to remind us about the 10th season of Jazztober. These Tuesday night outdoor live music events bring together a crowd of music lovers, resting on camp chairs, blankets, and enjoying picnic dinners, snacks and drinks. And tonight, you won't want to miss HPPR's own Ruth Ellen Lynch singing with her band, Jazz Plus. The show starts at 6pm CT at the Historic Bivins Home (1000 S. Polk St., at 10th St., Amarillo). So bring your chairs, blankets, food, dogs, kids and friends -- and maybe a sweater to keep warm in the glow of the cool jazz. To hear our full interview with Beth, click the link at the top of this page. For more info about the event, call Center City at (806) 372-6744.

HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
