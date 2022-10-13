Not (Necessarily) in Nottingham: Amarillo Little Theatre's "Robin Hood: The Rest of the Story" Opens October 21st

According to Amarillo Little Theatre, their new show will have you ready to steal from the rich, with the express purpose of giving the spoils to the poor. That is to say, it's time for some Robin Hood in a whole new light. Next weekend, check out Robin Hood: The Rest of the Story, where "the Sherwood Forest comes to life, as some of its most famous inhabitants seek to right new wrongs." This week, we talked to Mikayla Garren, Academy Director at Amarillo Little Theatre. She brought playwright Carrie Huckabay along with her; Carrie wrote the play and worked with Jeffrey Pickins on the music.

Click the link at the top of this page to hear our full interview, and to learn more about the production. It's playing one weekend only, from Friday, 10/21 through Sunday, 10/23. So get your tickets now! There's an evening show on Friday night at 7:30p CT; there are two shows on Saturday — a matinee at 2:30p and an evening show at 7:30p CT; and the final show is a Sunday matinee at 2:30p CT. For more information, contact Mikayla at 806.355.9991.