Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance Hosts "Peace of Mind Conference" on Tuesday, Oct. 18th in Amarillo

Keeping the conversation about mental health in the forefront of people’s minds has been a goal of nonprofit advocates for decades. So the forthcoming “Peace of Mind Conference,” hosted by the PBHA, is geared toward those working in public health, crisis intervention, education, social services, child care, addiction treatment, among other adjacent professions – anyone seeking advice from experts in the field of peer services. The conference will be held in person on October 18th from 10am to 2:30pm at the Xcel Building (790 S Buchanan St., Amarillo) in their conference room. Hear the full interview with

MORE INFO ABOUT THE EVENT (from their press release): The conference will be split into 3 sessions, with 1 peer or clinical CEU available per full session attended.

Sessions:

1. An Overview of Peer Programs for Employers

2. Faces and Roles of Recovery Panel

3. Using Personal Lived Experience in a Professional Role (Q&A)

A resource fair will be ongoing during the course of the conference highlighting organizations currently providing peer services.

The conference is free but registration is required! Please register here before end of day on Friday, 10/14. If you have any questions about the conference, please contact Lytton St. Stephen with any questions or concerns. Call 806.350.5271, or send them an email at lytton@panhandlebehavioralhealthalliance.org.