Running on Empty: Free Screening of "Kid Candidate" on Saturday Night at Caliche Co. (Amarillo)

MORE ABOUT THE SCREENING IN AMARILLO ON SATURDAY NIGHT: Amarillo folks! Join "kid candidate" and musician Hayden Pedigo at Caliche Co. (2311 SW 7th Ave.) in Amarillo, TX this SATURDAY NIGHT, Nov. 5th at 8p CT for an in-person screening of Jasmine Stodel's film Kid Candidate, followed by a special Q&A moderated by High Plains Public Radio's Jenny Inzerillo. Register now for this free event!

ABOUT THE FILM, "KID CADIDATE"—A viral joke video catapults Hayden Pedigo — a 24-year-old artist and experimental musician in Amarillo, TX – into the spotlight and prompts him to make a surprise bid for city council. With his goal of upending the status quo and ousting corrupt incumbent politicians, Kid Candidate follows Pedigo’s unorthodox campaign while unpacking issues of race, income inequality and gentrification in small-town America.

CHECK OUT THE INSTAGRAM LIVE CONVERSATION: "YOUR VOTE—NEXT GENERATION"—What questions do young people across the U.S. have about our electoral process? Ahead of the 2022 midterms elections, join former PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs fellow Isaac Harte in conversation with Kid Candidate filmmaker Jasmine Stodel and former candidate Hayden Pedigo about the issues facing the mobilization of young voters. Watch the recording!

MORE ABOUT WORLD CHANNEL: WORLD shares the best of public media in news, documentaries and programming. WORLD’s original series examine the issues and amplify the voices of those often ignored by mainstream media. The multicast 24/7 channel helps audiences understand conflicts, movements and cultures from around the globe. Its original work has won a Peabody Award, an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award, a National News and Documentary Emmy Award and many others honoring diversity of content and makers. WORLD is carried by 191 member stations in markets representing 74% of US TV households. Funding for WORLD Channel is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Wyncote Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts and Artworks. WORLD is produced by GBH in partnership with WNET and is distributed by American Public Television (APT). Find out more at WORLDChannel.org.

