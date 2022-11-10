The Texas Tribune Presents "The Future of Rural Texas," A Free, Two-Day Event in Lubbock & Streaming Online

Now here’s an event that should interest all of our High Plains listeners – whether you’re in the Lone Star State or not! Next weekend, you can join community members, business leaders, government representatives, scientists, academics and journalists for an in-depth look at what’s ahead for rural Texas, thanks to a two-day event sponsored by The Texas Tribune. According to their event listing, “So much attention is focused on Texas’ fast-growing urban areas, but there are 3 million rural Texans who have big needs and wants that state leaders can’t ignore.” So they’re having an in-person, two-day event in Lubbock, TX on Thursday, November 17th & Friday, November 18th, which is also available streaming online to everyone—and it’s free. Today, we talked to reporter Jayme Lozano about the event, so click the link at the top of this page to hear the full interview. If you have questions about this event, please email the Texas Tribune at events@texastribune.org.

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT: Learn how leaders in rural communities and around the state are taking on big issues that matter to rural Texans over two days of thoughtful panel conversations and one-on-one interviews at this free, public event. Join us Nov. 17-18 in Lubbock or tune in online as we explore hard realities facing rural Texans, share success stories from rural communities and learn what’s next for education, broadband connection, health care, the rural economy and more.

THURSDAY EVENING, NOV. 17

Texas Tech University

Allen Theatre in the Student Union Building

2625 15th Street, Lubbock TX, 79409

4 P.M. CT

DEEP IN THE HEART: A SPECIAL EDITION OF THE TRIBCAST

A live recording of The Texas Tribune’s weekly podcast on the latest news and headlines — and this time it’s all about rural.

Speakers:

Nic Garcia, regional editor at The Texas Tribune

Jayme Lozano, High Plains reporter at The Texas Tribune

Pooja Salhotra, East Texas reporter at The Texas Tribune

Sarah Self-Walbrick, news director at Texas Tech Public Media

Adam Young, editor of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Presented by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc., Water Grows and TEXAS 2036

6 P.M. CT

WELCOME AND OPENING REMARKS

The Future of Rural Texas event kicks off with a welcome from Tedd Mitchell, Texas Tech University System chancellor, and opening remarks from Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribune.

6:15 P.M. CT

RURAL TEXAS AND THE 88TH LEGISLATURE

Next session’s priorities: What’s likely, what’s possible, what’s on the wish list and how the budget surplus can benefit smaller communities across the state.

Speakers:

State Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock

State Rep. Eddie Morales Jr., D-Eagle Pass

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa

State Rep. Geanie Morrison, R-Victoria

State. Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg

Moderated by Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribune

Presented by Raise Your Hand Texas, Texas Association of Counties, Texas Electric Cooperatives, Water Grows, Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and Texas Agriculture Council

7:15 P.M. CT

OPENING RECEPTION

Immediately following the opening session, attendees in Lubbock are invited to join us in the Allen Theatre courtyard for a reception.

Presented by Water Grows

==========================

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

Texas Tech University

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

17th and University, Lubbock TX, 79409

8 A.M. CT

BREAKFAST & REGISTRATION

We invite attendees in Lubbock to join us for a complimentary breakfast before the program.

Presented by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

8:30 A.M. CT

WELCOME AND OPENING REMARKS

Day Two of our program kicks off with a welcome from Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech University president, and opening remarks from Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribune.

8:40 A.M. CT

ONE-ON-ONE WITH U.S. SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE TOM VILSACK

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack sits down with Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribune, to talk about what the federal government has done in the last two years — and plans to do in the next two — to support rural communities.

Presented by Texas Association of Dairymen, Corteva and BNSF Railway

9 A.M. CT

EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL

From pre-K to college, how rural schools are meeting the challenges of preparing their students for life in the 21st century.

Speakers:

State Rep. Ken King, R-Canadian

H.T. Sanchez, superintendent of Plainview ISD

Russell Lowery-Hart, president of Amarillo College

JuliAnn Mazachek, president of Midwestern State University

Moderated by Nic Garcia, regional editor at The Texas Tribune

Presented by Raise Your Hand Texas, Texas State Technical College, BNSF Railway and Texas Association of Community Colleges; Supported by Texas Association of Mid-Size Schools and Texas Association of Rural Schools

10 A.M. CT

ENSURING RURAL HEALTH

A prescription for equitable access and outcomes in the state’s most far-flung counties.

Speakers:

Lorenzo Serrano, CEO of the Winkler County Hospital District

John Hodges, family nurse practitioner, Ralls Family Medicine

Lori Rice-Spearman, president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Jennifer Franklin, chief clinical officer of the Yoakum Community Hospital

Moderated by Jayme Lozano, High Plains reporter at The Texas Tribune

Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, Texas Farm Bureau, FirstCare Health Plans (part of Baylor Scott & White Health), Texas Association of Counties, Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc., Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute and Texas Agriculture Council; Supported by Texas Rural Health Association and Texas Organization of Rural & Community Hospitals (TORCH)

11 A.M. CT

GETTING CONNECTED

Broadband access is finally expanding across rural Texas. What this will mean for education, health care, economic development and more.

Speakers:

Jennifer Harris, federal program officer for Texas, Office of Internet Connectivity and Growth at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration

Charlie Cano, CEO of Etex Telephone Cooperative

Dustin Fawcett, Ector County judge-elect

Moderated by Pooja Salhotra, East Texas reporter at The Texas Tribune

﻿Presented by Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc., Texas Association of Counties, FirstCare Health Plans (part of Baylor Scott & White Health), Texas Electric Cooperatives, Texas Farm Bureau and Texas Rural Funders

12 P.M. CT

LUNCH

Attendees in Lubbock will enjoy a complimentary lunch. If you're registered already, please update your registration to confirm attendance on Friday and alert us to your dietary restrictions.

Presented by FirstCare Health Plans, part of Baylor Scott & White Health

12:40 P.M. CT

CITY HALL CONFIDENTIAL

Rural mayors talk local control, spending and taxes, the old way of life vs. the modern world and political realities.

Speakers:

Ginger Nelson, mayor of Amarillo

Tray Payne, mayor of Lubbock

Mark Hicks, mayor of Lufkin

Moderated by Sewell Chan, editor in chief at The Texas Tribune

Presented by BNSF Railway

1:45 P.M. CT

PRESERVING NATURAL RESOURCES

Will plentiful water, clean air, and thoughtful land use be the future of rural Texas?

Speakers:

State Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock

Carlos Rubinstein, former chair of the Texas Water Development Board

Marilu Hastings, executive vice president of the Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation

Moderated by Adam Young, editor of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Presented by Water Grows, TEXAS 2036, Texas Association of Dairymen, Capital Farm Credit and Texas Agriculture Council

2:30 P.M. CT

A SOUND ECONOMY

How rural communities are supporting industries, attracting businesses, creating jobs, and training the next generation’s workforce.

Speakers:

Wendie Cook, board member of the Canadian Economic Development Corp.

Judy Canales, executive director of the Eagle Pass Maverick County Economic Development Alliance

Nathan Tafoya, executive director of the Mount Pleasant Economic Development Corp.

Lillian Salerno, rural development state director for Texas at the USDA

Moderated by Sarah Self-Walbrick, news director at Texas Tech Public Media

Presented by Texas State Technical College, Capital Farm Credit, Water Grows, Texas Electric Cooperatives and BNSF Railway; Media Supported by Texas Tech Public Media

HOST A WATCH PARTY: This multiday event will be simultaneously streamed for virtual attendees and will be available to watch on demand afterward at texastribune.org/events.

If you would like to share this event with a group, consider hosting a watch party for your library, school or organization to bring the rich conversations happening at “The Future of Rural Texas” to your community. Let us know when you register if you'd like more information on hosting a party. If you have already planned your event, share the details about what you have planned and we’ll send you a toolkit to help make your event a success.