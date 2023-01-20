The Madness of Man: Dale Conner Retrospective at Arts in the Sunset (Amarillo) on 1/28

Mark your calendar for Saturday, January 28th at Arts in the Sunset (3701 Plains Blvd., Amarillo) from 5 to 9pm CT for the opening reception of Dale Conner's retrospective, "The Madness of Man." The multimedia artist and former educator will feature more than 100 pieces in this first-ever, career-spanning exhibition. Pieces will be on display for viewing and purchase. Hear our full interview on the link on this page, and visit his website to see his work.

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT (from Arts in the Sunset): Ann Crouch Gallery at Arts in the Sunset—

Amarillo Artist and Educator Dale Conner Retrospective: “The Madness of Man”

Ann Crouch Gallery at Arts in the Sunset 3701 Plains Blvd. Amarillo, Texas 79102 January 28 – February 18, 2023

Opening reception on January 28 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“The Madness of Man” is the first major retrospective of Amarillo artist Dale Conner, including over one hundred works that represent a career spanning nearly six decades. Many pieces of the exhibition will also be for sale.

On view at the Ann Crouch Gallery at Arts in the Sunset from January 28th through February 18th, Conner’s retrospective will be the first show mounted in the newly renovated space.

Conner is an American painter, master printmaker, and educator, and his media include oil on canvas and panel, watercolor, intaglio, relief, and drawing. Speaking both to the aesthetic and the ethical, his work examines the depth of the human condition, exposing man’s inhumanity and injustice to his fellow human beings, to other living creatures, and to the planet, using the theme of war and the people who facilitate conflict as his subjects. Conner’s award-winning work has been exhibited at the Dallas Museum of Art, included in several Texas Fine Arts Association exhibitions, and a survey of his prints is part of the permanent collection of the Prints and Drawings Department of Texas Tech University (AP/RC).