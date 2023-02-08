Handel with Care: Interview with Choon-ha Nam & Nathan Fryml of Chamber Music Amarillo
This Saturday night in Amarillo, don't miss four buried gems from George Frideric Handel: his Keyboard Suites 1, 2, 3 & 5. Performers include Choon-ha Nam of West Texas A&M University's School of Music and Nathan Fryml of Amarillo College. They joined me on High Plains Morning to share more about the program, which will be at Amarillo College's Concert Hall Theatre at 7:30p on February 11th. (But don't miss the pre-concert lecture at 6:45p CT, with Dr. Kimberly Hieb of HPPR's Classical Music Amarillo & yours truly!)
When you think Handel, you don't necessarily think about his keyboard suites, But thanks to Chamber Music Amarillo, some of the deep cuts will be taking center stage as four brilliant performers breathe new life into the often-forgotten pieces.
Mark your calendars for this Saturday night, where you can enjoy an intimate evening of George Frideric Handel on stage with four fabulous keyboard players. Here’s the TICKET LINK. Space if limited, so get yours now! You'll hear Choong-ha Nam, Nathan Fryml, Jim Rauscher, and Sarah Rushing live in concert on four different keyboard suites by Handel. Featuring piano and harpsichord, you won't want to miss these high-energy, accessible compositions from one of the greatest.
Click the link at the top of this page for the FULL INTERVIEW with Choong-ha and Nathan—and thanks to David Palmer for putting this program together, as CMA celebrates 25 years of chamber music on the High Plains!
MORE ABOUT THE SHOW:
Handel: Great Keyboard Suites —SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Pre-concert lecture: 6:45 PM CT
Show: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Venue:
Amarillo College Concert Hall
2201 S Washington in Amarillo
Performers:
Nathan Fryml
Choong-ha Nam
Jim Rauscher
Sarah Rushing
Repertoire:
Suite no. 1 in a major, HWV 426
Suite no. 2 in f major, HWV 427
Suite no. 3 in d minor, HWV 428
Suite no. 5 in e major, HWV 430 (“Harmonious Blacksmith”)