Handel with Care: Interview with Choon-ha Nam & Nathan Fryml of Chamber Music Amarillo

When you think Handel, you don't necessarily think about his keyboard suites, But thanks to Chamber Music Amarillo, some of the deep cuts will be taking center stage as four brilliant performers breathe new life into the often-forgotten pieces.

Mark your calendars for this Saturday night, where you can enjoy an intimate evening of George Frideric Handel on stage with four fabulous keyboard players. Here’s the TICKET LINK. Space if limited, so get yours now! You'll hear Choong-ha Nam, Nathan Fryml, Jim Rauscher, and Sarah Rushing live in concert on four different keyboard suites by Handel. Featuring piano and harpsichord, you won't want to miss these high-energy, accessible compositions from one of the greatest.

Click the link at the top of this page for the FULL INTERVIEW with Choong-ha and Nathan—and thanks to David Palmer for putting this program together, as CMA celebrates 25 years of chamber music on the High Plains!

MORE ABOUT THE SHOW :

Handel: Great Keyboard Suites —SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Pre-concert lecture: 6:45 PM CT

Show: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Venue:

Amarillo College Concert Hall

2201 S Washington in Amarillo

Performers:

Nathan Fryml

Choong-ha Nam

Jim Rauscher

Sarah Rushing