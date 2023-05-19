Thinking Differently: Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month—TONIGHT in Amarillo

Thanks so much to Lytton St. Stephen, Program Officer at PBHA, for stopping by HPPR's High Plains Morning for a chat about the importance of mental health. They shared some wonderful insights and reminders that taking care of ourselves is important and that resources are available.

Check out the cool event happening TONIGHT at Arts in the Sunset, sponsored by PBHA in Amarillo. Find out how art therapy can help combat mental strain, and connect with others in the community who put community wellness as a top priority. Click the link at the top of this page to hear our full interview with Lytton.

Also, if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please know that HELP IS AVAILABLE. Speak with someone today by calling or texting 9-8-8, which is the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Just call or text "TALK" to 9-8-8. Operators are standing by 24/7. It's free and confidential. YOU ARE NOT ALONE.