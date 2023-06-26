Pride Comes to the Texas Panhandle on June 24th in Amarillo

Big thanks to these two volunteers for stopping by HPPR during a very busy week for their organization, Panhandle Pride, Inc. Click the link at the top of this page to hear the full interview. Here are the main details about the event from their website:

"This year's Panhandle Pride Festival is shaping up to be AWESOME! Keep checking back to see what's been added!

Venue: We will be back at Starlight Ranch Event Center this year. This venue is private and gated and provides us a safer space for the Festival.

Passes: This year we will be charging a fee and using online ticketing. Purchase your VIP or General Admission Pass online. VIP Passes are $45 and General Admission Passes are $15 per adult, $5 per child 13-17, and free for 12 and under with a ticket holding parent. Voting members get free general admission to the Festival, so join us! The gate price will be $20 per adult.

Vendors: There are 90 Vendors and Food Trucks!

2023 Festival T-Shirt: This sale has ended.

Accommodation Packages: Coming from out of town or plan to drink a lot? We got you covered! Stay at our host hotel and get early check-in, shuttle service to and from the Festival, free entry to the Takeover After Party, and free brunch and mimosas on Sunday! Rooms are limited. EXTENDED! You can now purchase online or at the Festival!

After Party: Join us for the Takeover After Party! Yes, we're taking over the entire hotel and keeping the party going after the Festival! VIP Pass holders and hotel guests get in free! General Admission Pass holders can "add on" $5 for entry. There will be a free shuttle bus to and from the Festival.

Entertainment: We are putting together a great line-up this year!

