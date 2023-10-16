"What's the Third Act?": Julie Dunfey on "The American Buffalo" by Ken Burns — Premieres Tonight

Tonight across the US, the latest documentary from Ken Burns and Florentine Films will premiere at 7pm CT / 6p MT. The four-hour, two-part series is the first of his releases that centers on an animal, but it's a creature that has a big story to tell. The American Buffalo, produced byJulie Dunfey, takes place largely in our High Plains region. So HPPR listeners are likely keen to learn the deep history of the iconic bison bison. After attending a partial screening of the film, accompanied by a panel discussion hosted by Karen Welch of Panhandle PBS at West Texas A&M University, I reached out to Julie for more insight on the latest project.

Click the link on this page to hear the full interview. Pleaste note that we'll air it in segments, with the first two airing on Monday, October 16th during High Plains Morning in the 9 and 10 o'clock hours. The third segment will air on Tuesday, October 17th in the 11 o'clock hour.

Don't mis the premiere of The American Buffalo on PBS this week. Part One: Blood Memory airs on Monday, October 16 at 7p CT / 6p MT on Panhandle PBS and Smoky Hills PBS. PartTwo: Into the Storm airs on Tuesday, October 17 at 7pm CT / 6p MT. There will be an encore presentation after the initial airing on both nights.

CHECK OUT THESE REGIONAL FEATURES:

Enjoy an exhibition that accompanies this documentary at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, on campus at WTAMU in Canyon, TX. It’s called “THE FALL & RISE OF AN AMERICAN ICON.”

If you’re tuning in on Panhandle PBS , don’t miss an original, two-part series from the Amarillo-based public television station entitled Strong Spirit, which takes a closer look at the descendants of the buffalo Charles and Mary Ann "Molly" Goodnight preserved that roamCaprock Canyon State Park today. You’ll learn about the bison's impact on the ecosystem of the Plains, and you’ll hear local Native Americans' perspectives on connecting with their own. Episode one, which will premiere at 9p CT on October 16, features the Goodnight Herd at Caprock Canyon and how bison impact the ecosystem. Episode two, which will premiere at 9p on October 17, will explore the way Native Americans use stories to pass down tribal knowledge and traditions.

Also, heads-up to those of you near Armstrong County in the Texas Panhandle, there’s a watch party for this series at the Mulkey Theatre, 106 Kearney St. in Clarendon, TX, co-hosted by Panhandle PBS. It’s FREE and open to the public! For more information on the event, please contact the Mulkey Theatre at (806) 874-2421.