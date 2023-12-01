© 2021
Beer Me: Old Tascosa Brewing Company's Grand Opening This Weekend

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published December 1, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST

Thanks to Amy Von Lintel for standing in for the ACTUAL brewmaster at her new venue on Route 66 the Old Tascosa Brewing Company. Her husband Matt Welch is busy filling kegs for the GRAND OPENING, tomorrow (12/2/23) from 11a-11p CT. Come check it out!

Join Dr. Amy Von Lintel & Matt Welch this Saturday from 11a-11p CT for the Grand Opening of their new Taproom and Brewery, right in the middle of the Historic District of Route 66 in Amarillo. They will have six delicious beers on tap, produced in-house: Honey Blonde, Pale Ale, American Wheat, Hazy IPA, Amber, and and Oatmeal Stout. They'll also have live music (guitarist Jim Bean) and the Sushi Bomb Asian Food Truck on site. All are welcome! Come see the new space, where they'll surely be hosting some future LIVE MUSIC for your favorite public radio station. (Wink, wink!)

HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
