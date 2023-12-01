Beer Me: Old Tascosa Brewing Company's Grand Opening This Weekend

Join Dr. Amy Von Lintel & Matt Welch this Saturday from 11a-11p CT for the Grand Opening of their new Taproom and Brewery, right in the middle of the Historic District of Route 66 in Amarillo. They will have six delicious beers on tap, produced in-house: Honey Blonde, Pale Ale, American Wheat, Hazy IPA, Amber, and and Oatmeal Stout. They'll also have live music (guitarist Jim Bean) and the Sushi Bomb Asian Food Truck on site. All are welcome! Come see the new space, where they'll surely be hosting some future LIVE MUSIC for your favorite public radio station. (Wink, wink!)

