“What Happened to Dorien Thomas?” Podcast: Interview with Amy Hart

Thanks to Amarillo-area radio broadcaster Amy Hart for stopping by High Plains Morning for a chat about her five-part series that examines a cold case in the Amarillo are from the late ‘90s, which is available for free online via Audacy, YouTube, Spotify, Apple, Patreon, and other podcast apps.

The podcast also examines the deaths of Gloria Covington and Linda Jackson, which occurred the year before Dorien's disappearance and could possibly be connected. As this is an ongoing investigation, Amy interviews members of the Amarillo Police Department, Dorien’s family, and friends of the victims.

The series is produced by Amy Hart and co-produced by Amarillo College Mass Media instructor Maddisun Fowler, with sound design by local musician Juan Duran. If you have information, comments, or questions for Amy, leave a voice memo for her on this link.