“What Happened to Dorien Thomas?” Podcast: Interview with Amy Hart

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published December 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST
Amy Hart of the new podcast "What Happened to Dorien Thomas?"
In 1998, nine-year-old Dorien Deon Thomas went missing from the North Heights area in Amarillo, Texas. A new podcast series by Amy Hart's Macabre Club reveals new information about this decades-old cold case. Hear our interview with Amy about her series, "What Happened to Dorien Thomas?"

Thanks to Amarillo-area radio broadcaster Amy Hart for stopping by High Plains Morning for a chat about her five-part series that examines a cold case in the Amarillo are from the late ‘90s, which is available for free online via Audacy, YouTube, Spotify, Apple, Patreon, and other podcast apps.

The podcast also examines the deaths of Gloria Covington and Linda Jackson, which occurred the year before Dorien's disappearance and could possibly be connected. As this is an ongoing investigation, Amy interviews members of the Amarillo Police Department, Dorien’s family, and friends of the victims.

The series is produced by Amy Hart and co-produced by Amarillo College Mass Media instructor Maddisun Fowler, with sound design by local musician Juan Duran. If you have information, comments, or questions for Amy, leave a voice memo for her on this link.
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
