Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: ALT's "The Play That Goes Wrong" Goes SO RIGHT - Interview with Raquel Marasky

In case you missed it, Amarillo Little Theatre's Raquel Marasky stopped by High Plains Morning to discuss the latest peoduction that's full of missteps, mayhem, and IRONY. After a cast injury, the company scrambled to make it work. And with just a week's delay, The Play That Goes Wrong hits the stage with local favorites running the show. Hear the full interview on the link at the top of this page.

MORE ABOUT THE SHOW: The Play that Goes Wrong by Henry Shields, Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer (Rated PG)

PERFORMANCE DATES

jANUARY 18 @ 7:30 PM

JANUARY 19, 20, 26 & 27 @8:00 PM

JANUARY 21, 27 & 28 @ 2:30P

So wrong, it’s right.

Get ready for hysterical chaos as the Amarillo Little Theatre presents The Play That Goes Wrong as the third Mainstage production of the season. This side-splitting farce has taken the theatrical world by storm and is called “the funniest play Broadway has ever seen”.

Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where “Break a leg” takes on a whole new meaning for this woefully misguided troupe of players. When the curtain goes up, the performance quickly goes from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), The Play That Goes Wrong is an unforgettable evening of laughter.

Box office phone: 806-355-9991

Performance location

ALT Allen Shankles Mainstage

2019 Civic Circle Amarillo, Texas 79109

Get further ticket information at:

lissa@amarillolittletheatre.org

Buy tickets online!

ALT has assembled a talented array of players for this production mixed with ALT veterans and newcomers. Performers include Heather Dillon as Annie, Brandon Graves as Trevor, Brooks Boyett as Chris, Zeke Lewis as Jonathan, Jeremy Hernandez as Robert, Harrison Stringer as Dennis, Sawyer Landry as Max, Jenny Morgan as Sandra and Vanessa Hill, Camron Kelley and Travis Tidmore as the Cornley Drama Society Stage Crew. Artistic Director for this production is Callie Hisek with Kendall Carnahan serving as Assistant Director and Sean Pritchard as Production Assistant.

This Olivier and Tony Award winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes that is not to be missed! Come see all the mayhem January 11-21 on the ALT Allen Shankles Mainstage. Recommended for ages 10+ due to some adult themes, violence, gunshots and a murder!

A masterpiece of malfunction, The Play That Goes Wrong is the can’t miss theatrical experience of the season. Reserve your tickets today before this show sells out!