Slay, Queen: Spring Vibes Get Sprung on Curtis McMurtry's Latest Album, "The Pollen & The Rot"

While you might be simmering in the heat of our unforgiving High Plains summer, I thought we could take a break to talk SPRING. That’s the subject of the latest release from one of our Austin-based favorites, Curtis McMurtry. The Pollen & The Rot celebrates the multitudes contained within the horniest of all seasons, so I was thrilled to get the him on the phone. If you’re a regular listener to High Plains Morning, you’re surely familiar with his work from Respectable Enemy (2014), The Hornet’s Nest (2017), and Toothless Messiah (2021) – which we discussed upon its release. And this latest installment follows perfectly with an expertly-burnished collection of songs that roll from weaselly greed to joy uninhibited — which somehow feels all-too-appropriate in 2024.

So click the link at the top of this page to hear my full interview with Curtis McMurtry, a gifted singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and all-around champion of raising both middle fingers to a world that continually attempts to pluck our petals without permission. Visit his website to learn more about his music, the new album, upcoming shows and more.