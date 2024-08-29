Reel Talk: Amarillo International Film Festival's Kate McSwain Invites You to the Movies

Thanks to Kate McSwain for stopping by the new HPPR studio in Arts in the Sunset -- the very place where the new Amarillo International Film Festival will take place from October 10th through the 12th. Presented by the Amarillo Film Society, the lineup features masterful submissions from accomplished filmmakers, including documentary features, student shorts, and narrative films of all genres. From over 70 submissions, more than 30 will be featured throughout the festival.

Purchase tickets to the VIP screening and reception on Thursday + full pass ($75), or single-day tickets for either Friday or Saturday ($15). The fest will be screening films at Arts in the Sunset, 3701 Plains Blvd. in Amarillo.

SCHEDULE:

Thursday, October 10, 2024

VIP Reception and Screening: 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Friday, October 11, 2024

5 Blocks of Film & Seminars: 1:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Saturday, October 11, 2024

7 Blocks of Film & Seminars: 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Awards @ 9:00 pm

More about the Amarillo International Film Festival (from their website): Get ready for a cinematic experience like no other. Join us for a weekend filled with movies, popcorn, and workshops! Meet other creatives while enjoying films representing five different countries. From dramas to comedies, documentaries to animation, there's something for everyone. Don't miss out on this exciting event where creativity and talent shine. Grab your tickets now and be part of this historic inaugural festival!