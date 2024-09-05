Black Market: Bizarre Bazaar Returns This Saturday at Arts in the Sunset — Interview with Goth Prom's Melissa Zoll

It’s been about a year since we hung out with Melissa Zoll from Goth Prom, so that means the group’s annual fundraisers, the 2nd Annual Bizarre Bazaar, is on deck. And ZOINKS, it’s happening THIS SATURDAY, Sept. 7th from 2-6pm at Arts in the Sunset (3701 Plains Blvd., Amarillo). Hear the full interview on the link at the top of this page.

Enjoy everything from a costume contest and face painting to trick-or-treating, kids’ games and activities to more than 40 vendors (many peddling spooky wares!), a scary movie film screening, food trucks and more. A portion of the proceeds of this event will go toward funding their 2025 Goth Prom slated for February 15th, 2025; it will be at Khiva Shrine, and it is a 21+ event featuring live DJs, dancing, fancy h’ors d’oeuvres, and cocktails.

Spread the word about both events, whether you’re goth or not. (Remember: everyone looks good in black.)