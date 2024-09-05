© 2021
Black Market: Bizarre Bazaar Returns This Saturday at Arts in the Sunset — Interview with Goth Prom's Melissa Zoll

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published September 5, 2024 at 1:34 PM CDT

Don't miss the spooky wares, kids activities, & food truck fair at the Bizarre Bazaar, an annual fundraiser for Goth Prom (which is scheduled for February 15, 2025). Melissa Zoll stopped by to tell us all about both events.

It’s been about a year since we hung out with Melissa Zoll from Goth Prom, so that means the group’s annual fundraisers, the 2nd Annual Bizarre Bazaar, is on deck. And ZOINKS, it’s happening THIS SATURDAY, Sept. 7th from 2-6pm at Arts in the Sunset (3701 Plains Blvd., Amarillo). Hear the full interview on the link at the top of this page.

Enjoy everything from a costume contest and face painting to trick-or-treating, kids’ games and activities to more than 40 vendors (many peddling spooky wares!), a scary movie film screening, food trucks and more. A portion of the proceeds of this event will go toward funding their 2025 Goth Prom slated for February 15th, 2025; it will be at Khiva Shrine, and it is a 21+ event featuring live DJs, dancing, fancy h’ors d’oeuvres, and cocktails.

Spread the word about both events, whether you’re goth or not. (Remember: everyone looks good in black.)
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
