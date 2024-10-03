© 2024
KTOT-FM 89.5 serving the northeast TX Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of both air conditioning units needed to cool it's high-power transmitter. We are currently working on repairs and evaluating whether the units need to be replaced. We apologize for this this loss of service. In the meantime, you can always listen on-line through the player above or on HPPR's mobile app to either HPPR Mix, KTOT's regular programming, or HPPR Connect featuring all news and information programming.

The Texas Panhandle's Prodigal Son: Ronny Dean Garrett Returns to His Roots

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published October 3, 2024 at 3:02 PM CDT

The Channing native's "Coming Home" Tour hits six towns over the next two weekends. From 10/4 to 10/13, he'll play Perryton, Pampa, Borger, Canyon, Hereford & Levelland. Come out for a show, y'all!

There are few things that raise my eyebrows quicker than a REGIONAL ARTIST touring across MULITPLE TOWNS in HPPR's listener region. So when I heard Ronny Dean Garrett was coming back to his old stomping ground and performing SIX LIVE SHOWS, we had to make sure he stopped by the new Amarillo studio for a five-state serenade.

Click the link at the top of this page to hear our full interview and Ronny's in-studio peformance. Here's the list of his upcoming tour dates across our region:

Going Home Tour
Fri, Oct 04 ~ Perryton, TX — Arena @ Ochiltree Expo Center
Sat, Oct 05 ~ Pampa, TX — MK Brown Heritage Room
Sun, Oct 06 ~ Borger, TX — Dome Civic and Convention Center
————
Fri, Oct 11 ~ Canyon, TX — Panhandle-Plains Museum - Pioneer Hall
Sat, Oct 12 ~ Hereford, TX — HSCA Event Center
Sun, Oct 13 ~ Levelland, TX — Broken Spur Event Center

MORE ABOUT RDG (from his website): “How do you tell the story of surviving the unspeakable? Well, that’s just it. I don’t!” ... but I will tell you the parts you should know about. Surviving an unspeakable act in my first year of life, then learning about it from a relative on her deathbed when I was an adult was quite a thing to go through. I lived two completely different lives as a result. Both lives have driven my creativity and purpose. I lived a life of lies and hidden truths. I was told I was born with birth defects. You don’t know what you don’t know.

Growing up with any kind of physical problem in rural Texas in the 60’s was a real challenge. Children can be the cruelest of humans. So, I was a very quiet child. I survived a childhood tragedy that left me with a loss of hearing in one ear. That was covered up by the story I was told. I had no idea I couldn’t hear properly. I just adjusted to the situation in whatever way I could, but at some point in my early years, I discovered that when I sang, everything was normal. I could hear clearly! Another miracle - the first being that I was even alive to begin with. Imagine, singing was a way for me to be...normal! This is why music and miracles are my life’s story. Ironically another accident in my adulthood led me to doctors and through a series of needed surgeries, where my hearing was permanently fully restored! Again, a miracle! However, those early experiences made me who I am today. I don’t think it’s an accident that I now find myself about to embark on this next journey of putting my songs and story out there. It’s time!
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
