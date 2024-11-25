The Gratitude Adjustment: Your 2024 Thanksgiving Takeover Show Returns on "High Plains Morning" — This Thursday from 9a-12p CT
From Germany to Buffalo to Chicago to YOU, this year's takeover show does not disappoint, thanks to a terrifically tender rendering by Kristin, Kaveh, Brian and Gabriel. Tune in from 9a-12p CT and enjoy four simmering side dishes, homegrown and curated just for our High Plains listeners. It's the perfect way to elevate your morning kitchen prep! Spread the word, and HAPPY THANKSGIVING!
Tune in to listen live!
If you're on the High Plains, just find HPPR on your dial.
If you're outside our region, or if you'd prefer to listen via our web stream, just click the player at the top of every page on our website. You can also download the HPPR App via Apple or Google Play. The show runs from 9a CT through noon CT.
Questions? Reach out by sending me an email at music@hppr.org.
HPPR wishes you all a peaceful holiday, hopefully filled with love and nourishment — for your ears, heart, mind & soul.