41st Annual Tri-State Open Chili Championship: David Waddle Says, "No Beans!"

Check out the fun this Saturday at the Tri-State Fairgrounds (in the Rex Baxter Building) where a $5 donation gets you a tasting cup for some of the best chili you've had in your LIFE. (And they promise NO BEANS.)

Thanks to HPPR's very own Western Swing Radio Rambler David Waddle for stopping by High Plains Morning to chat about the Tri-State Open Chili Championship, an annual fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation, granting wishes to terminally ill kids. Hear our full interview on the link at the top of this page.

The fun starts at 11:30a, CT and the awards ceremony will take place around 4p CT. They'll have live music, a silent auction, and raffle drawings. Attendance is free, and the $5 donation gets you a tasting cup. If you have questions, contact Tiffany Messer at 806.433.8181 or email her at tiffanymesser@casichili.net.