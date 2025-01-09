© 2025
41st Annual Tri-State Open Chili Championship: David Waddle Says, "No Beans!"

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published January 9, 2025 at 2:59 PM CST
David Waddle spreads the word about this Saturday's chili cookoff on High Plains Morning.
This Saturday, January 11th at 11:30 am CT, the weather in Amarillo looks great — just in time for the food event of the season, all to benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Check out the fun this Saturday at the Tri-State Fairgrounds (in the Rex Baxter Building) where a $5 donation gets you a tasting cup for some of the best chili you've had in your LIFE. (And they promise NO BEANS.)

Thanks to HPPR's very own Western Swing Radio Rambler David Waddle for stopping by High Plains Morning to chat about the Tri-State Open Chili Championship, an annual fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation, granting wishes to terminally ill kids. Hear our full interview on the link at the top of this page.

The fun starts at 11:30a, CT and the awards ceremony will take place around 4p CT. They'll have live music, a silent auction, and raffle drawings. Attendance is free, and the $5 donation gets you a tasting cup. If you have questions, contact Tiffany Messer at 806.433.8181 or email her at tiffanymesser@casichili.net.

Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
