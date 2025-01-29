Bizet on the High Plains: WT Opera’s ‘Doctor Miracle’ Hits Dalhart’s La Rita Theatre on Feb. 8th

Who says miracles don't happen?

Not our guest on High Plains Morning, Dr. Sarah Beckham-Turner. As the WT Opera director and assistant professor of voice, she assured music lovers of the Texas Panhandle that the upcoming show at the La Rita Theater, an art deco masterpiece situated in the heart of HPPR's southern listener region, will be one to remember. It's an encore performance of the show that opened the 2024-25 season on campus, and you'll be blown away by the student performers taking on the Bizet classic. Hear the full interview on the link at the top of this page.

Show starts at 7pm CT, and it's a free event. For tickets and information, please call 806-244-6222 — and spread the word! Read the full press release below, and thanks to Chip Chandler at WTAMU for sharing this exciting event with HPPR!

More about this event (from Chip Chandler, WTAMU): The student opera singers will perform Georges Bizet’s “Doctor Miracle” at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the La Rita Theatre, 311 Denrock Ave. in Dalhart, as part of WT’s Showcase in a Suitcase program.

In the opera, Captain Silvio tries to woo Laurette, the daughter of the town’s mayor, who dislikes military men and forbids the relationship. So, Silvio dons a few disguises, including the eponymous Doctor Miracle, in order to stay close to Laurette. In one of his disguises, he even flirts with Laurette’s mother, Véronique.

WT Opera staged “Miracle” in September to open its 2024-2025 season. Performing in Dalhart will be Joshua Moreno, a senior music education major from Canyon, as Silvio/Pasquin/Doctor Miracle; Oscar Hample, a graduate student in vocal performance from Wasilla, Alaska, as Podestat; Andrea Sandor, a graduate student in vocal performance from Sfantu Gheorghe, Romania, as Veronique; and Kanani Crandall, a graduate student in vocal performance from San Diego, as Lauretta.

“We are thrilled to remount our ‘Doctor Miracle’ production and take it on the road to the gorgeous La Rita Theater,” said Sarah Beckham-Turner, WT Opera director and assistant professor of voice. “The cast had a blast presenting this show last fall, and it is a delightful treat to revisit this hilarious short opera.”

Showcase in a Suitcase began in 2011 as a way to offer educational and cultural experiences to rural Texas Panhandle residents through performances, workshops, lectures and clinics from the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.

“The opportunity to share the talents and excellence of our students and faculty in Dalhart and with other communities across the Panhandle is an important part of the purpose of the College,” said Dr. Dan Peterson, dean. “We are grateful for the Showcase in a Suitcase endowment that makes this possible and furthers our mission of sharing the fine arts and humanities.”

The majority of events have taken place in the La Rita, but performances and master classes also have been conducted in Boys Ranch, Channing, Pampa, Panhandle, Perryton, Quitaque and Vega, as well as Midland and Odessa.

In 2022, Louise C. and Gene F. Rahll of Dalhart gave $300,000 to establish an endowment to support the Showcase in a Suitcase program.