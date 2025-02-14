Getting Winded: Chamber Music Amarillo Presents Elicio Wind at AMoA on Saturday Night

This week, High Plains Morning hosted two of the three performers that make up Elicio Winds, the flute/oboe/bassoon trio that will play this Saturday night at the Chamber Music Amarillo concert at the museum. Thanks to Conor Bell and Kathleen Carter-Bell for joining me in the studio for some deep intel on these fascinating pieces on the schedule, including one from Conor — and a WORLD PREMIERE performance, no less! And the fact that it's at the Amarilo Museum of Art works out great, as there's a visual element to many of the performances. Click the link at the top of the page to hear our full interview.

HPPR will host the pre-concert lecture at 6:45pm, and the show starts at 7:30p. So come get a late-Valentine's Day date night booked at this one-of-a-kind, immersive wind trio concert! Find your tickets here. We'll see you there!

EVENT DETAILS:

Elicio Winds

February 15, 2025 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Amarillo Museum of Art

(2200 S Van Buren St.)



Pre-Concert Lecture (hosted by HPPR): 6:45p

Concert: 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm



Artists:

Elicio Winds

~ Virginia “Ginny” Broffitt Kunzer, flute

~ Kathleen Carter Bell, oboe

~ Conor Bell, bassoon



Repertoire:

-Brushstrokes, Alyssa Morris

-Mountains on Every Side, Conor Bell – WORLD PREMIERE

-lullaby | ballad | spiritual, Shawn Okpebholo

-Clockwork No. 1 and 5, Craig Michael Davis – FEATURES VIDEOGRAPHY

- Voyage – Joshua Burrell