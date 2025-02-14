© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We recently completed the changeover to a new, much improved audio management system, including a new program scheduling computer, file servers, workstations and more secure and reliable IT networking between our studios in Garden City and Amarillo. This work involved thousands of audio files and lines of programming code, so you may hear some glitches in our programming as we "burn-in" the system in the coming days. We apologize for any disruptions to your listening. If you have questions or problems to report, please contact HPPR's Technical Director, Alex Fregger (afregger@hppr.org).

KJJJP-FM 105.7 in Amarillo is currently operating at 10% power due to problems with its main transmitter. Engineers are currently working to resolve the problem. If you listen to 105.7 FM and are experiencing reception problems, you can always listen to its programming through the streaming player above.

Getting Winded: Chamber Music Amarillo Presents Elicio Wind at AMoA on Saturday Night

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published February 14, 2025 at 3:17 PM CST
Ginny, Conor & Kathleen are Elicio Winds, LIVE in Amarillo this Sat. night

Let me catch my breath! Big thanks to Conor Bell & Kathleen Carter-Bell for stopping by HPPR studios to talk about the Elicio Winds trio this Saturday night concert at the Amarillo Museum of Art, featuring a world premiere of a composition by Conor himself!

This week, High Plains Morning hosted two of the three performers that make up Elicio Winds, the flute/oboe/bassoon trio that will play this Saturday night at the Chamber Music Amarillo concert at the museum. Thanks to Conor Bell and Kathleen Carter-Bell for joining me in the studio for some deep intel on these fascinating pieces on the schedule, including one from Conor — and a WORLD PREMIERE performance, no less! And the fact that it's at the Amarilo Museum of Art works out great, as there's a visual element to many of the performances. Click the link at the top of the page to hear our full interview.

HPPR will host the pre-concert lecture at 6:45pm, and the show starts at 7:30p. So come get a late-Valentine's Day date night booked at this one-of-a-kind, immersive wind trio concert! Find your tickets here. We'll see you there!

EVENT DETAILS:

Elicio Winds
February 15, 2025 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Amarillo Museum of Art
(2200 S Van Buren St.)
 
Pre-Concert Lecture (hosted by HPPR): 6:45p
Concert: 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
 
Artists:
Elicio Winds
~ Virginia “Ginny” Broffitt Kunzer, flute
~ Kathleen Carter Bell, oboe
~ Conor Bell, bassoon
 
Repertoire:
-Brushstrokes, Alyssa Morris
-Mountains on Every Side, Conor Bell WORLD PREMIERE
-lullaby | ballad | spiritual, Shawn Okpebholo
-Clockwork No. 1 and 5, Craig Michael Davis FEATURES VIDEOGRAPHY
- Voyage – Joshua Burrell
HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo