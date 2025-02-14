Getting Winded: Chamber Music Amarillo Presents Elicio Wind at AMoA on Saturday Night
Let me catch my breath! Big thanks to Conor Bell & Kathleen Carter-Bell for stopping by HPPR studios to talk about the Elicio Winds trio this Saturday night concert at the Amarillo Museum of Art, featuring a world premiere of a composition by Conor himself!
This week, High Plains Morning hosted two of the three performers that make up Elicio Winds, the flute/oboe/bassoon trio that will play this Saturday night at the Chamber Music Amarillo concert at the museum. Thanks to Conor Bell and Kathleen Carter-Bell for joining me in the studio for some deep intel on these fascinating pieces on the schedule, including one from Conor — and a WORLD PREMIERE performance, no less! And the fact that it's at the Amarilo Museum of Art works out great, as there's a visual element to many of the performances. Click the link at the top of the page to hear our full interview.
HPPR will host the pre-concert lecture at 6:45pm, and the show starts at 7:30p. So come get a late-Valentine's Day date night booked at this one-of-a-kind, immersive wind trio concert! Find your tickets here. We'll see you there!
EVENT DETAILS:
Elicio Winds
February 15, 2025 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Amarillo Museum of Art
(2200 S Van Buren St.)
Pre-Concert Lecture (hosted by HPPR): 6:45p
Concert: 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Artists:
Elicio Winds
~ Virginia “Ginny” Broffitt Kunzer, flute
~ Kathleen Carter Bell, oboe
~ Conor Bell, bassoon
Repertoire:
-Brushstrokes, Alyssa Morris
-Mountains on Every Side, Conor Bell – WORLD PREMIERE
-lullaby | ballad | spiritual, Shawn Okpebholo
-Clockwork No. 1 and 5, Craig Michael Davis – FEATURES VIDEOGRAPHY
- Voyage – Joshua Burrell