Here Comes Love: An Interview with Bonnie Raitt —Live in Amarillo This Tuesday Night

From as far back as I can remember, I’ve had a red-headed angel that would manifest in my periphery, fading in and out of my head like a car radio tuner on the rural backroads of the High Plains. When I’d hear the bleat of her bent strings or the raspy slide of a bottle up the neck of her seasoned guitar, I’d know I was in the presence of the music that made me think of my mom, made me think of home.

I’m pretty sure it all started when I saw her on The Midnight Special in 1977, but it definitely continued through the speakers of Francie’s twinkling taupe Pacer on rides to the community pool and the laundromat. But it was much later, as an adult, that I found her early albums and spent time with 70s feelies like “Thank You” and her classic blues covers like Sippie Wallace’s “You Got to Know How” – both so different but equally authentic as they pass through her. And that’s when I truly found a home in Bonnie Raitt’s music.

Maybe it’s because I’m a Gemini, but I find so much comfort in her contrast: the timeless crystal of the vocals, whipped and drizzled over the gritty groove of her masterful, snaking guitar. In a serious highlight of my 49 years, I had the honor and privilege of speaking with her in advance of her Amarillo show on Tuesday, March 11th. Hear the full interview on the link at the top of this page.

Get your tickets now for the upcoming show, and check out her tour schedule and details below.

WHAT SHE’S BEEN UP TO: Bonnie has had a busy 2025 already with a performance at a tribute concert to Joan Baez in San Francisco on Feb 8th, that you can read about here.

And she also appeared on Saturday Night Live's big 50th anniversary concert on Feb 14th, performing "Thing Called Love" with The Roots and "I Can't Make You Love Me" with Chris Martin of Coldplay on piano and The Roots backing them both.

In December, Bonnie was celebrated as a Kennedy Center honoree. It was wonderful and she was able to spend time with Deborah Rutter and David Bernstein, the former President and Board Chair of The Kennedy Center just ousted in February by President Trump. Many of Bonnie's musician friends performed in her honor during the concert recorded for broadcast including Brandi Carlile, Keb' Mo', Sheryl Crow, James Taylor, Jackson Browne, Susan Tedeschi, Arnold McCuller, Dave Matthews and Emmylou Harris! You can catch up on all of that here, and here’s the Kennedy Center program book (published Dec 2024).

And now Bonnie is on the road for her headlining tour that started in California and continues on Friday night in Phoenix before visiting Albuquerque Saturday night on their way to Amarillo for the show on Tuesday. And because she loves to tour, here are her upcoming shows for this year:

FULL LIST OF 2025 TOUR DATES!

March 5 Temecula, CA - Special Guest Roy Rogers (solo)

March 7 Phoenix, AZ - Special Guest Roy Rogers (solo)

March 7 Albuquerque, NM - Special Guest Roy Rogers (solo)

March 11 Amarillo, TX - Special Guest Roy Rogers (solo)

March 13 Tulsa, OK - Special Guest Roy Rogers (solo)

March 15 Norman, OK - Special Guest Roy Rogers (solo)

March 16 Kansas City, MO - Special Guest Jon Cleary (solo)

March 18 Springfield, MO - Special Guest Jon Cleary (solo)

March 19 Wichita, KS - Special Guest Jon Cleary (solo)

March 22 Lubbock, TX - Special Guest Johnny Nicholas (solo/duo)

March 23 Dallas, TX - Special Guest Jon Cleary (solo)

April 18 Lancaster, PA - Special Guest Larry John McNally (solo/duo)

April 19 Atlantic City, NJ - Special Guest Larry John McNally (solo/duo)

April 22 Richmond, VA - Special Guest Larry John McNally (solo/duo)

April 23 Asheville, NC - Special Guest Sarah Siskind (solo)

April 25 Wilkesboro, NC (MerleFest)

April 26 Savannah, GA - Special Guest Maia Sharp (solo)

April 29 Ft Lauderdale, FL - Special Guest Maia Sharp (solo)

April 30 Melbourne, FL - Special Guest Maia Sharp (solo)

May 2 Miramar Beach, FL (Sun Sand and Soul Festival)

May 6 Shreveport, LA - Special Guest Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentleman

May 7 Little Rock, AR - Special Guest Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentleman

May 9 Memphis, TN - Special Guest Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentleman

May 10 Louisville, KY - Special Guest Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentleman

OVERSEAS DATES:

01-June Belfast, UK Ulster Hall - Special Guest Martin Harley

03-June Dublin, IE Vicar Street - Special Guest Martin Harley

04-June Dublin, IE Vicar Street - Special Guest Martin Harley

07-June Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Special - Guest Jon Cleary (solo)

08-June Nottingham, UK Royal Concert Hall - Special Guest Jon Cleary (solo)

10-June Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall - Special Guest Jon Cleary (solo)

11-June Glasgow, UK Royal Concert Hall - Special Guest Jon Cleary (solo)

14-June Wolverhampton, UK Civic Hall - Special Guest Jon Cleary (solo)

16-June London, UK Royal Albert Hall - Special Guest Jon Cleary (solo)

17-June Brighton, UK Brighton Dome - Special Guest Jon Cleary (solo)

With Special Guest JIMMIE VAUGHAN & THE TILT-A-WHIRL BAND --> from Texas, as you know!! August 20 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

August 22 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 23 Canandaigua, NY CMAC

August 26 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

August 28 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheatre

August 30 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

August 31 Lenox, MA Tanglewood (Fan Presale begins 2/5, public on sale 3/6)

Sept. 3 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sept. 5 Chautauqua, NY Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater

Sept, 6 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights

Sept. 9 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

Sept. 12 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Sept. 13 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

Sept. 16 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

Sept. 17 Green Bay, WI Weidner Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 19 Bayfield, WI Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua (public on sale 2/11)

Sept. 20 Waite Park, MN The Ledge Amphitheater

Sept. 23 Omaha, NE The Astro Amphitheater

Sept. 25 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Bonnie also played 60 concerts in the US in 2024, including a benefit concert in Carmel By-The-Sea, CA to raise funds for investigative journalism and protecting a free press, and another benefit concert in Charlotte, NC to raise funds for hurricane relief in North Carolina and Florida. You can check out her touring history going back to 1989 (although she started playing gigs in 1971) here on her website, as well as her benefit concert history here; this one goes all the way back to 1971!

Thank you, Bonnie, for the music, the inspiration, the activism and THE HOPE! See you on Tuesday night.