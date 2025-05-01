Two Texas Panhandle Firefighters to be Honored at the 2025 NFFF Memorial Weekend

Among the six firefighters in the state of Texas who lost their lives in recent years, two of them are from the High Plains: Chief Zebulin Earl "Zeb" Smith of Fritch, who suffered a heart attack and passed away while fighting a structure fire in 2024, and Assistant Chief Scott Glass of Perryton, who was killed while responding to a call at a residence in 2023 after being struck by a hose coupling.

These men, along with 138 other brave individuals from across the country who have lost their lives in the line of duty, will be honored with a collection of two memorial events presented by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, Saturday and Sunday, May 3 and May 4.