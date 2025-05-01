WTAMU to host 40th annual Showcase of Music

WTAMU will hold their 40th annual Showcase of Music, Friday May 2, beginning at 7:30 PM in the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public; those who wish to reserve seats can visit the WTAMU School of Music website to RSVP for the event. In addition to individual ensemble performances, 200 musicians from the concert band, choir, symphonic orchestra, and other programs will perform a new piece composed specifically for the event, titled Many Drops Make a River, together for the finale performance.

HPPR's Alex Fregger talked with James Barger about what to expect at the upcoming event, and a bit of the history of The Showcase of Music!