Amarillo Chamber of Commerce to host 32nd annual BusinessConnection trade show on May 15th

The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce will host their 32nd annual BusinessConnection trade show Thursday, May 15 at the North Exhibit Hall and Heritage Ballroom in the Amarillo Civic Center, from 10:00 am through 4:30 pm. VIP admission begins at 10:00 am, with public admission beginning at 1:00 PM. The cost to attend for the general public is $5; it's free if you show your business card at the door. Twenty-one local eateries will provide food and beverages at the tradeshow food court, located in the Regency Room for an additional $10 if you sign up early (or $15 at the event itself). More than 250 area businesses are expected to attend as exhibitors, representing a diverse display of local commerce. For more information, to sign up as a VIP attendee, or to purchase food court tickets early, you can visit the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce website.

