Good Times Rollin': Live In-Studio Set with Downtown Andy Brown & Big Daddy T
The Yellow City will be gettin' blue this Saturday night, thanks to today's in-studio musicians. They'll play Hoots Pub this Saturday Night from 8-9p CT, opening for Liquid Jimi.
Today on High Plains Morning, we had a couple of local musicans join us for a live set.
Big thanks to Big Daddy T (Tony Wisler) & Downtown Andy Brown, two heavy-hittin' Amarillo music scene staples who will perform together this weekend. The show kicks off at 8pm this Saturday night, May 31st., at Hoots Pub (2424 Hobbs, Amarillo). They're opening for Liquid Jimi, so come to the club for a great night of live Amarillo blues, roots and rock. Here's the link for tickets.
