Good Times Rollin': Live In-Studio Set with Downtown Andy Brown & Big Daddy T

Today on High Plains Morning, we had a couple of local musicans join us for a live set.

Big thanks to Big Daddy T (Tony Wisler) & Downtown Andy Brown, two heavy-hittin' Amarillo music scene staples who will perform together this weekend. The show kicks off at 8pm this Saturday night, May 31st., at Hoots Pub (2424 Hobbs, Amarillo). They're opening for Liquid Jimi, so come to the club for a great night of live Amarillo blues, roots and rock. Here's the link for tickets.

To hear their full in-studio set and interview, click the blue button at the top of this page — and thanks for supporting LIVE MUSIC on the High Plains!