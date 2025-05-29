© 2025
HPPR Connect will be changing frequencies from 94.9 FM to 107.5 FM. This change will take effect on June 1, 2025. Expect disruptions to service on May 31 while tower crews make the needed equipment updates. Thank you for your patience during this process.

Good Times Rollin': Live In-Studio Set with Downtown Andy Brown & Big Daddy T

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published May 29, 2025 at 5:35 PM CDT

The Yellow City will be gettin' blue this Saturday night, thanks to today's in-studio musicians. They'll play Hoots Pub this Saturday Night from 8-9p CT, opening for Liquid Jimi.

Today on High Plains Morning, we had a couple of local musicans join us for a live set.

Big thanks to Big Daddy T (Tony Wisler) & Downtown Andy Brown, two heavy-hittin' Amarillo music scene staples who will perform together this weekend. The show kicks off at 8pm this Saturday night, May 31st., at Hoots Pub (2424 Hobbs, Amarillo). They're opening for Liquid Jimi, so come to the club for a great night of live Amarillo blues, roots and rock. Here's the link for tickets.

To hear their full in-studio set and interview, click the blue button at the top of this page — and thanks for supporting LIVE MUSIC on the High Plains!
HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
