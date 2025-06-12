Feels Like Home: An In-Studio with George Ensle

Today on High Plains Morning, it was such an honor to host the legendary Texas troubadour George Ensle. You might know this man as the storyteller extraordinaire whose songs pull from the riches of human emotion and experience, never afraid to dive into the deep end in search of those threads that connect us all. His songs are healing, hopeful and have a singular grace. So it’s a real treat to see that he has THREE events in the Texas Panhandle.

-First, he’s playing Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center in Pampa tonight (Thursday, June 12th) at 6pm.

-Next, he’ll do a house concert at Aoudad Ranch in Amarillo on Friday night, June 13th at 7pm.

-Finally, he’s got a Saturday afternoon Songwriting Workshop at Chalice Abbey at 1:30p.

Learn more about George on his website, and check out Joel's latest album, Roads & Barbwire.

To hear our conversation and his two in-studio songs, click the link at the top of this page.

About the artist (from his website): During the 60’s Houston Folk Music scene George was sharing stories, songs, and stages with Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark and Billy Joe Shaver. And after more than five decades he still maintains the essence of that folk tradition, the story song.

George has released 15 albums in the US and Europe and was inducted into the Houston Folk Music Archives, the Corpus Christi Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the South Austin Pop Culture Museum. He's been awarded government grants to serve as Artist in the Schools in economically disadvantaged school districts and published two books of his students' work. His song, “Build A Bridge” was adopted by the Build a Bridge Foundation for Healing through the Arts, and included on the “Music to Life” CD. Five songs he wrote with children at the Hill Country Youth Ranch for abused and abandoned children were included on their “Brand New Start" CD. He created PortraitSongs, a custom songwriting service, and partnered with Swan Songs to write songs honouring the life stories of those on hospice. His songs have been featured in movies, and his own Movie-In-Song, “Small Town Sundown,” includes poetry and songs he's performed as a one-man song-play. His songwriting has won numerous competitions, including the American Songwriter Festival, the Kerrville Folk Festival, and the Texas Heritage Songwriters Association Songwriter U. He has been an official showcase Artist at Southwest Regional Folk Alliance conference, and served as Producer on Album projects for other Songwriters. He was nominated as Songwriter of the Year by the Texas Music Academy.

A member of the Texas Arts Commission Touring Roster, George conducts songwriting workshops and performs for schools, libraries, and the special needs community, while maintaining a robust touring schedule filled with Festivals, Clubs, Coffeehouses, Churches, and House Concerts. He also serves as an ambassador for Soldier Songs and Voices, teaching songwriting to veterans and active-duty personnel.

His performances are filled with wit, wisdom, grit, and always hope, accompanying his edgy vocals with intricate fingerstyle guitar, resonator, and keyboard.