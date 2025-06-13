Gotta Catch 'Em All: Interview with Nick Carswell, Host of "105 Live"

Thanks to Nick Carswell for making time to talk to High Plains Morning about his Kansas music showcase, 105 Live. It's HPPR's latest addition to our fabulous Saturday regional music lineup, airing at 1pm CT.

We talked about his history as a lifelong music lover, from his roots in Ireland to the great state of Kansas. And he's a musician himself, not to mention a passionate community connector and advocate of emerging artists. So glad we snagged him from the Emerald Isle! Thanks, Nick, for the great show, and we hope to help you get to 105. Click the link at the top of this page to hear the full interview.

***If you play music in Kansas, contact Nick to see if there's an opportunity to get a live set recorded!

ABOUT THE SHOW (from KPR website): Showcasing new and noteworthy music from all 105 counties in Kansas, 105 Live celebrates and promotes music made right here in Kansas. Each show includes an in-studio session recorded in Kansas Public Radio’s Live Performance Studio in Lawrence, plus interviews, live tracks, artist debuts and song premieres are all on the agenda for the hour-long program.

Among the artists who have appeared on 105 Live are Kat King, Lauren Lavelle and the Midnight Spliffs, The Yards, The Matchsellers, The Roselines and Aud Whitson.

105 Live is hosted by musician and producer Nick Carswell. Originally from Ireland, Nick is a graduate of Trinity College, Dublin, with a M.Phil in Music & Media Technology. Nick's experience is in commercial and community radio as well as arts & culture non-profit organizations in USA and his native Ireland.

