New Juneteenth celebration coming to the Amarillo community this year

This Thursday, the inaugural Juneteenth Freedom Celebration will take place at 2:00 pm at the Bliss Horizon Live Event Center, located at 9700 E. FM 1151 in Amarillo, as part of the wider local celebration honoring the Juneteenth Holiday. The event will feature live music from local acts, including Jack Cryver and The Bad Decisions, whose frontman helped to organize the festivities. Jack visited the HPPR studios to speak with Nicole Crawford about what’s planned, and how this new celebration came about.

“The way I got involved with this is I’m a member of an organization called American Federation of Musicians. They have some funding from an organization called Music Performance Trust Fund. They have allocated some money from negotiations with record companies to provide funding for musicians to put on a show like this. They actually do several throughout the year, they’ve got events for Women's History Month and Jazz History Month. They help out local musicians so that's why we are trying to do it. I’m a local musician, and were just trying to help other local musicians out finding new venues, better venues and have a good time”

Other acts in the lineup include Christina Green, Erratic Soul, Tia Marie, and Bomb City Groove. The event is scheduled to wrap up by 10pm CT.