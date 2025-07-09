Chapterhouse Bookstore announces new community event series

Coming up throughout July and August, Chapterhouse Bookstore, located at 3317 SW 6th Avenue in Amarillo, will be hosting a series of seven events aimed at celebrating local authors and encouraging literacy in the community, which according to Chapterhouse Bookstore owner Lauren Pronger, is in service of their larger mission as a bookstore. “This has been our goal since we started three years ago. We started as a pop up and online store in 2022, and in 2024, we opened a physical location on 6th Street."

The events, all open to the public, include:

· A poetry reading and book signing by award winning local poet Chera Hammons on Thursday, July 10 from 6-8 pm

· A youth event celebrating the middle grade fantasy series Wings of Fire on Saturday, July 12 from 12–2 pm

· A book reading and signing by local novelist Mallory Rae on Saturday, July 12 from 6-8 pm

· A storytime and book signing by eighth grade author Kaitlyn Clements in discussion with Stan Tucker of Leap for Literacy on Saturday, July 19 from 12-1 pm

· A youth event celebrating the classic children’s series The Baby-Sitters Club on Saturday, August 2 from 12-2pm. (More details coming soon)

· An event celebrating all things romance fiction – its books, readers, and writers - during Bookstore Romance Day on Saturday, August 9. (More details coming soon)

· Summer reading “bingo” programs for adults and kids with end-of-summer parties in August. Five in a row on the kids card earns a free book, and adult cards get entered into a prize drawing. Adult bingo cards are due back at Chapterhouse Bookstore by August 9 and kids cards by August 22.

If you would like to get in touch with Chapterhouse Bookstore, you can contact them at hello@chapterhousebookstore.com