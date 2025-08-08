Amarillo Museum of Art's upcoming biennial exhibition to be a draw for artists from far and wide

Amarillo Museum of Art is gearing up for their latest upcoming event. The 2025 AMoA BIENNIAL-600 is the eleventh iteration of an ongoing series of juried biennial exhibitions. This year’s event is an open call for artists working in all mediums 600 miles or less from Amarillo to participate, with works on exhibit from October 4, 2025 through January 4, 2026. AMoA asks that any potential entrants submit works for consideration by August 17 with selected works announced on or before September 1. Selected artists will deliver works to AMoA by September 19.

Four awards will be chosen by a single juror: Best of Show, 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place. Previous Biennial-600 exhibition focuses included Drawing (2005), Clay (2007), Glass (2009), Figurative Painting (2011), Printmaking (2013), Sculpture (2015), Architecture (2017), Textile/Fiber (2019), Justice-Equality-Race-Identity (2021), and (much like this year) an open call for all media in 2023.

The size of the area included in the open call is of note. A circle around Amarillo with a radius of 600 miles covers an area just a bit larger than one million square miles, or about 33% of the Lower 48. This includes places as distant as Little Rock, AK, Phoenix AZ, Omaha, NE, and Laredo TX. While local art enthusiasts may recognize some familiar names, the large region included in the open call is expected to bring in works from artists that perhaps those from the High Plains may not be familiar with.

Folks interested in submitting their work, or in learning more information on deadlines and some background on this year’s juror, may visit https://www.amoa.org/b600