Singer-Songwriter Andy Hedges Brings Songs and Stories to the Texas Panhandle

On August 22, singer-songwriter Andy Hedges performs at The Western Cowpunchers Association’s annual reunion along with The Cowpunchers Band in a night of good food, good music and fellowship. A chuckwagon meal will be served from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, followed by The Cowpuncher Band performing some songs and sharing stories from 7:00 to 8:00 PM. Hedges takes the stage at 8:00 PM for his hour-long headlining set. (David Waddle, host of HPPR’s Western Swing Radio Rambler, will be in attendance and taking requests for his program as well!).

Andy Hedges is a songster, reciter, storyteller, guitarist, and collector of cowboy songs and poems. The son of an Italian schoolteacher and a rodeo cowboy turned preacher, Andy was born in Lubbock, Texas, in the spring of 1980. He grew up in the small community of Tokio, Texas, where his family paid rent on an old farmhouse by looking after a few head of cattle. It was there that he fell in love with traditional music by listening to his father’s cassettes of cowboy songs.

Hedges’s repertoire includes classic cowboy poetry recitations, obscure cowboy songs, dust bowl ballads, and blues. He also hosts a podcast, Cowboy Crossroads which features in-depth interviews with fellow musicians and poets.

Hedges will also perform at The Buffalo Grass Music Hall in Panhandle on August 23, starting at 7:00 PM.

