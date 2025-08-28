Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center Welcomes Thomas Hinds for a One-Night Performance

On Thursday, August 28, Americana/Blues-based musician Thomas Hinds will be on stage starting at 6:00 PM at The Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center in Pampa in a one-night performance for the venue’s monthly community concert. Hinds has spent most of the last four years in the southeastern United States, playing a mix of original songs that share the struggles of life, love, and finding oneself within the melodies. After relocating from New Mexico to his current home in northern Georgia, Thomas found fertile ground for growing and solidifying his voice. The covers he chooses fit nicely with his voice and onstage demeanor, always tinged with a silvery hue and inspiring listeners to never give up, no matter how the world around us appears.

HPPR spoke over the phone with Michael Sinks, Executive Director for The Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center, about the upcoming performance and the venue itself. ”(Michael) has a fantastic voice, and he does his own stuff but he also does some cover tunes. We have a small room, it’s about 40 people, so it’s a very intimate setting. We try to have a community concert once a month, usually on a Tuesday or Thursday night because we have our jam session on Friday night. We’ve been doing this for several years now, and we get artists from all over the country, and we even get international artists from time-to-time. People like to come and play where Woody Guthrie got his start. They say it’s a magical space, and we tend to agree with that.”

www.woodyguthriepampatx.com The Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center, located at 320 S. Cuyler St. in Pampa, TX

For those who are curious about future plans at The Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center, “People can keep us in mind on our Facebook Page . After Thomas’ show, I’ll have the next show in September posted there and on our webpage, www.woodyguthriepampatx.com ”, Sinks explained.