Dalhart’s Historic La Rita Theater to host Ghosts of Gray County

On September 5 at 7:00 PM, Ghosts of Gray County will take the stage at the historic La Rita Theater in Dalhart for a one-night performance. Hailing from Pampa, TX, Ghosts of Gray County is composed of Taylor Patterson (acoustic guitar/vocals), Jerred Tibbets (electric guitar), Brad Barrow (drums), Grant Fithen (electric guitar), and Daniel Escamilla (bass guitar). Their shows feature a mixture of blues, 90’s grunge, and alternative rock with a nostalgic country feel. Ghosts of Gray County has played shows with Hinder, Kody West, Travis Roberts, OddFellas, Rob Brooks Band, Black Tie Revolt, Stealing Handshakes, MAN, Ty Blackburn Band and Rhett Embry, among others.

https://www.larita.org/history-of-the-la-rita-building/ The La Rita Theater c. 1942

Built in the 1920's by W.L. Hamilton, the La Rita Theater has a rich history in contributing to the cultural development of the Dalhart area. Throughout the 1930s and 1940s, the La Rita was a common venue for service members from the three local military bases looking to enjoy films and live performances in their downtime. As the Dalhart economy began to change with the end of World War II, the theatre became a destination for families to partake in a 10 cent movie and state-of-the-art air conditioning while out on Saturday shopping excursions. In 1957, the La Rita ended operations as a cinema, and the auditorium was converted into warehouse space. For over 30 years, the front section of the building was used as a cafe, insurance office, and other various businesses. In the spring of 1989, Dalhart Community Theatre purchased the building, and over the course of that summer, the auditorium saw a partial restoration, with the first live performance since the 1940s held on the stage in July of that year. Since then, the La Rita Theater has re-established itself as an important entertainment venue for the Dalhart area, hosting live music and theatrical performances throughout the year. To learn more about the storied history of the La Rita Theater and to see upcoming events, visit https://www.larita.org .