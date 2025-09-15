New Frontiers In Writing Looks to Elevate the Local Literary Community

Area writers will have an opportunity to attend a writing conference with information pertaining to fiction, songwriting, screenwriting, poetry, and other literary disciplines. New Frontiers in Writing, a three day event happening at the Embassy Hotel in downtown Amarillo from September 26 through September 28, looks to elevate the local writing community and provide resources for those looking to hone their craft. New Frontiers in Writing is an opportunity for writers of all stripes to come together with industry VIPs, delving into the craft and business of writing, as well as participate in an adult book fair and luncheon. HPPR spoke with event organizer Karen Bankenstein to get a first hand look at the literary conference. To hear the interview, click the link at the top of the page.

“New Frontiers in Writing is a conference for writers of all kinds. We will have information for songwriters, screenwriters, novelists, poets. You name it, we'll probably talk about it.” said Bankenstein.

“It's hosted by Texas High Plains Writers, which is a local club that actually started in 1920 in Amarillo, and so we've been around a long time, and we are doing this conference this year to really try to include all the different types of writers. It sometimes can be daunting to call yourself a writer or to step into that new role, so it really is an opportunity for especially new writers, but even established writers to talk to other writers. There will be a pitch room with agents, editors, publishers, so they'll have some opportunities for publishing, and then we'll just have some good conversations and learning sessions about how to exist in the industry in this day and age.”

Bankenstein continued, saying “We also have something for readers. So if you're not a writer, but you are a reader, or you just love books, Burrowing Owl is hosting a book fair on Friday night at the Embassy Hotel, but it's a little bit grown up. We've got drinks and local authors, plus all the speakers from the conference will have books available to purchase, and the speakers will be signing books. We're hoping we'll have some people be just as excited about buying books from our local authors and the authors featured at the conference. We will have a pre-conference on Friday and the grown-up book fair Friday night. The actual conference will take place Saturday and Sunday, and those dates are September 26 through 28 at the Embassy Hotel in Amarillo. The only kind of “off-site” event that we will have is on Saturday night, which will be a reception at Sharpened Iron Studios.”

Those interested in attending can visit newfrontiersinwriting.com for more information and to register for the event.