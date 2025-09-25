Hotel Turkey Song Festival to Feature Over 15 Artists Performing in Turkey, Texas for Their Fifth Annual Festival

Hotel Turkey in Turkey, Texas, will welcome acts from all across the United States for a four day festival running Thursday September 25 through Sunday September 28. HPPR’s Nicole Crawford spoke with Stefan Prigmore, one of the organizers of The Hotel Turkey Song Festival, to get a preview of the upcoming event.

“We try to curate programming that's diverse and includes aspects of Americana, folk, country, bluegrass, pop and anything and everything in between. This is our fourth year, and this looks like it's going to be our best lineup yet. Of course, being Texas, there's a slant and angle towards the Texas singer-songwriter thing, you know? And so it leans pretty heavy in that direction. But you'll have...three days full of music programming all day long and Thursday night, culminating on Sunday with the wide-open guitar pool, which is a song circle with many of the artists who performed at the festival, as well as anybody from the audience who'd like to bring their instrument and sit and join in the circle, and kind of fellowship and songs together,” Prigmore said.

Hotel Turkey in Turkey, Texas

Prigmore also discussed some of the acts the festival is welcoming for their fifth year. “This year, I think we have 17 artists all together. We have Matt Hillier, Jamie Lynn Wilson, Charlie Stout, Brian Wilcox, Heather Little, Jenny Dale Lord, Darby Sparkman, Autumn Raglan, and Isaac Hoskins. I think some of the folks in your area might know a few of those names. They're all very good, and I'm really, really grateful they've all agreed to be involved this year, and for everybody that's chipping in and helping make this thing happen."

To find out more about The Hotel Turkey Song Festival, and to see a full line-up of artists and bands up to perform, you can visit the hotel’s website at www.hotelturkeytexas.com , or check out their Facebook Page.