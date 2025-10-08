Meet HPPR Staff, Local Artisans at Arts In The Sunset’s “Night Glow”
HPPR’s Amarillo staff joins Arts in the Sunset and Nightbird Designs’ upcoming showcase of artistic pursuits in heat and light.
Arts in The Sunset looks to highlight the creative works of local fire-based artisans in a special one-night event. “Night Glow” looks to feature glassblowers, torch workers, blacksmiths, jewelrysmiths, and ceramic raku artisans demonstrating their works in the back alley of Arts in The Sunset, showcasing their unique talents and wares for the public to enjoy.
In addition to the artistic demonstrations and vendors, the event features hot cocoa and s’mores, food trucks, glow in the dark body paint, free glows-sticks, and a DJ. HPPR staff will be in attendance as well, giving an opportunity for attendees to put faces to some of the names and voices you hear every day on-air.
“Night Glow” runs from 6:00-9:00 PM CDT on Saturday, October 11 in the back alley of Arts in The Sunset. More information about the event can be found on Facebook.
If you have an upcoming event you would like the public to be aware of, we encourage you to check out our community calendar! It's the place to visit for up-to-date information on what's coming up all across the High Plains!