Meet HPPR Staff, Local Artisans at Arts In The Sunset’s “Night Glow”

Arts in The Sunset looks to highlight the creative works of local fire-based artisans in a special one-night event. “Night Glow” looks to feature glassblowers, torch workers, blacksmiths, jewelrysmiths, and ceramic raku artisans demonstrating their works in the back alley of Arts in The Sunset, showcasing their unique talents and wares for the public to enjoy.

In addition to the artistic demonstrations and vendors, the event features hot cocoa and s’mores, food trucks, glow in the dark body paint, free glows-sticks, and a DJ. HPPR staff will be in attendance as well, giving an opportunity for attendees to put faces to some of the names and voices you hear every day on-air.

“Night Glow” runs from 6:00-9:00 PM CDT on Saturday, October 11 in the back alley of Arts in The Sunset. More information about the event can be found on Facebook .