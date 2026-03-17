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WT Opera to Stage Mozart Masterpiece "Don Giovanni"

High Plains Public Radio | By Nicole Crawford
Published March 17, 2026 at 12:01 PM CDT
Kyler Hilton, a senior music major from Amarillo, stars in March 27 and 28 performances.
Kyler Hilton, a senior music major from Amarillo, stars in March 27 and 28 performances.

The production, with rotating casts and special appearances by WT Dance students, will be staged March 26 to 28.

WT Opera is gearing up to end the 2025-2026 season with a performance of one of Mozart's most famous works, "Don Giovanni". The production features a rotating cast and will include special appearances by students from WT's dance program.

"Don Giovanni" is a Dramma giocoso, that is a drama blended with jokes. It tells the story of Don Giovanni, a young and arrogant nobleman who abuses and outrages everyone else in the cast until he encounters something he cannot kill, beat up, dodge, or outwit.

“Don Giovanni” will be staged at 7:30 pm March 26 to 28 and 1:00 pm March 28 in Mary Moody Northen Hall in Canyon. Tickets are $30 for premium seating, $15 for general seating, and free for WT students, faculty and staff. More information on show dates, and the rotating cast can be found at WTAMU's website.

If you have an upcoming event you would like the public to be aware of, we encourage you to check out the HPPR community calendar! It's the place to visit for up-to-date information on what's coming up all across the High Plains!
HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Nicole Crawford
A lifelong fan of High Plains Public Radio, Nicole was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas and graduated from Tascosa High School. She joined the staff as our sole reporter based in the Texas Panhandle, covering regional arts and culture, community events, and human interest stories from the top of Texas.
See stories by Nicole Crawford