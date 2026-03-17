WT Opera to Stage Mozart Masterpiece "Don Giovanni"

WT Opera is gearing up to end the 2025-2026 season with a performance of one of Mozart's most famous works, "Don Giovanni". The production features a rotating cast and will include special appearances by students from WT's dance program.

"Don Giovanni" is a Dramma giocoso, that is a drama blended with jokes. It tells the story of Don Giovanni, a young and arrogant nobleman who abuses and outrages everyone else in the cast until he encounters something he cannot kill, beat up, dodge, or outwit.

“Don Giovanni” will be staged at 7:30 pm March 26 to 28 and 1:00 pm March 28 in Mary Moody Northen Hall in Canyon. Tickets are $30 for premium seating, $15 for general seating, and free for WT students, faculty and staff. More information on show dates, and the rotating cast can be found at WTAMU's website.