Shoes...Shoes...Shoes...: "Wine, Women & Shoes" Returns on 4/9 to Benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo

This week, Luke Oliver of the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo stopped by the HPPR Studios to share the details about their 4th Annual Wine, Women & Shoes on Thursday, April 9th at Arts in the Sunset (3701 Plains Blvd.). The evening will feature designer shopping, wine tasting, culinary delights, key to the closet raffle, live and silent auctions, a fashion show, and so much more. Attendees will enjoy spending big to benefit families in need of support as they visit the Yellow City for medical care for their kids.

Luke says, "This is so much more than a fun night out on the town. It's an extension of our mission. Each year, we rely on this event to raise about 25% of our annual operating funds." Tickets/tables are on sale now, and you might want to act fast. Luke says, "This event has sold out the past three years, so reserve your seat now before it’s too late. We hope to see you there!"

For questions, reach out to Luke Oliver at luke@rmhcofamarillo.org or by phone at (806) 358-8177 Ext 109.

ABOUT THE EVENT (from their website): For its fourth annual Wine, Women & Shoes fundraiser, the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo is leaning into its name.

“We listened to the feedback of our past attendees and supporters and ultimately came to a menu curated to resemble the same things that make our House feel like ‘home’,” said Luke Oliver, director of marketing and communications.

The fundraiser, set for 6 p.m. CT on April 9th at Arts in the Sunset (3701 Plains Blvd.) will feature designer shopping, wine tasting, a raffle, live and silent auctions, and a fashion show alongside an extensive menu of savory and sweet appetizers.

“We picked menu items that would be easy for our guests to pick up and eat as they make their way through the marketplace,” Oliver said. “It's diverse. We selected a wide array of heavy appetizers and delectable bites … with vegetarian and gluten-free options so everyone can participate.” Tickets are $125 each and are limited.