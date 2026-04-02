Poorly Produced Poems Needed For WTAMU's Bad Poetry Contest

Attention area poets! Do you have some work you may be less than proud of, lines that make your eyes roll, or perhaps material you keep hidden in a locked file cabinet in fear that someone may find it and read it? WTAMU is hosting a "Bad Poetry contest" April 7, and they are encouraging the public to dig the poems that may be less than proud of out of obscurity to participate in a humorous day of sharing some of the poems of all time.

“Critic Ben Lerner has argued that poetry ‘has a fatal problem: poems." All poems, he suggests, are doomed, unable to live up to our demands on the art, said Dr. Matthew Harrison, contest coordinator and WT’s Wendy Marsh Professor for Shakespeare Studies. “At our annual Bad Poetry Competition, we gather together to celebrate poetry's failures and our own.”

Participants should bring two or three original poems. Poets are asked to keep their material in the PG-13 range.

The WTAMU Bad Poetry Contest takes place on April 7 at 7:00 pm CT in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall. For information, contact Dr. Harrison at mharrison@wtamu.edu.